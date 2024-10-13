Mauricio Pochettino Praises USMNT's 'Professional Performance' in First Win
The Mauricio Pochettino U.S. men's national team era has officially begun, kicking off with a win over CONCACAF foes Panama at Q2 Stadium in an international friendly.
Second-half goals from Yunus Musah—his first USMNT goal in his 42nd appearance—and Ricardo Pepi were enough for the Stars and Stripes to seal a 2–0 victory over Panama. It wasn't a perfect performance from Pochettino's perspective but he only had a handful of training sessions to prepare for the weekend clash.
"I think it was a very professional performance and I think we are happy because I think all the goals that we said before the game, I think that we got and I think it's an important victory," the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager said after the match. "And to start that period with the victory always is very helpful.
"Yes, so happy. Happy because I see the staff and the players made a fantastic show and of course with the help of the fans here in Austin."
The win was also the USMNT's first against Panama since a 5–1 thrashing in a March 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. The USMNT fell, 2–1, to Panama in the Copa América group stage back in July and failed to get past the Central American nation in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinals, coming up short on penalty kicks.
Pochettino explained that the win was good for building the foundations of what he wants to do as USMNT boss and that he wants to see progress.
"I think it's the basis for the first step, to start to grow and be better," he said. "Now we are going to have a few days to recover and see and to analyze and assess all the players and to take the best decision for the team and for the players playing Tuesday, another tough game."
The 52-year-old looks to have already built up a solid connection with the USMNT fanbase. Pochettino was surprised yet also happy to see a banner with his face on it behind one of the goals, conveying how important the connection is between the fans and the players. Pochettino helped bridge the gap between the fans and players during his time at Tottenham, something he hopes to do with the USMNT to lead to an overall better culture.
"That's really important to relate this connection, the team with the fans, that is a thing that is really important. Players need to feel the support," Pochettino said.
With one win down, Pochettino and the USMNT return to action on Oct. 15 to take on rivals Mexico at the Estadio Akron.