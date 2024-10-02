Mauricio Pochettino Promises 'Exciting' New USMNT Play Style

🗣️ "We are going to plan to play using two systems; 4-2-3-1 & 4-3-3."



Mauricio Pochettino on how his USMNT team will be set up. Goes on to add the Gen Zeagles "need to enjoy defending" & work relentlessly when not in possession 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OfGyYFjVLd