Mauricio Pochettino Promises 'Exciting' New USMNT Play Style
Mauricio Pochettino gave USMNT fans a preview of the team's upcoming play style, formation and overall mentality.
Pochettino is gearing up for his first matches in charge of the U.S. men's national team during the October international break. The USMNT will face Panama and Mexico in international friendlies as the Stars and Stripes seek their first victory in over four months.
The former Tottenham manager sat down with reporters today to speak about everything from his first USMNT squad to his impending arrival in the United States. The 52-year-old emphasized his plans for the team's system moving forward, especially when Christian Pulisic and co. do not have the ball at their feet.
"We plan to play using two systems: 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3. From there, we will develop our way to play and see how we can adapt," he explained. "[We need] to find the best way to create a very good way to play, very exciting going forward, being protagonists."
"There's two phases of the game that you need to control. With the ball—for me, that is the principle objective. We love to dominate the games and of course, to have possession," he continued. "If we want to win, the way to win is to play closer to the opposite goal."
"Then, there is the phase when you lose the ball," he said. "We are going to be very very demanding. When we lose the ball, we need to be desperate to recover as soon as possible. We need to work like a team. We need to show that we are a real team."
The new culture Pochettino promises both on and off the pitch is something the USMNT was missing under Gregg Berhalter. The Stars and Stripes made a shocking Copa América 2024 group stage exit after defeats to Panama and Uruguay. Gio Reyna was never properly utilized as a No. 10, the team struggled to score goals and its stagnant, directionless attack often made its game one-dimensional.
The mentality shift excited the USMNT captain, Pulisic. "There's a lot of things that need to change—the mentality and the culture of the group. I think we have the quality, but I know hopefully that's the first thing he's going to want to change."
Fans will get to see Pochettino's plans put to action when the USMNT faces Panama on Saturday, Oct. 12.