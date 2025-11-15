USMNT vs. Paraguay—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men’s national team host Paraguay at Subaru Park on Saturday in their first of two international friendlies this November.
The USMNT come into camp without notable stars like Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, Chris Richards, Tim Weah and Weston McKennie. To make matters worse, Tyler Adams had to pull out of camp with an injury leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with problems to solve.
The Argentine likely knows which players will be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster barring injuries, but there are still key spots up for grabs with multiple players looking to make a case for themselves against Paraguay.
The Stars and Stripes are riding a bit of momentum as well. After a demoralizing loss to South Korea in September, Pochettino altered his formation to a 3-4-3 and results have started to stack up. Wins against Japan and Australia, plus a draw against Ecuador has restored some good feeling within the USMNT ranks. Continuing to build on that will be imperative as the year winds down.
Sports Illustrated previews USMNT’s international friendly against Paraguay.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Paraguay Kick-Off?
- Location: Chester, PA
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT
USMNT vs. Paraguay Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- USMNT: 2 wins
- Paraguay: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: USMNT 3–1 Paraguay (March 27, 2018)—International Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
Paraguay
USMNT 2–1 Australia - 10/14/25
South Korea 2–0 Paraguay - 10/14/25
USMNT 1–1 Ecuador - 10/10/25
Japan 2–2 Paraguay - 10/10/25
USMNT 2–0 Japan - 9/9/25
Peru 0–1 Paraguay - 9/9/25
USMNT 0–2 South Korea - 9/6/25
Paraguay 0–0 Ecuador - 9/4/25
USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25
Brazil 1–0 Paraguay - 6/10/25
How to Watch USMNT vs. Paraguay on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
fuboTV, Sling TV, TNT, Peacock, HBO Max, Prime Video USA
Spanish
Telemundo, Universo
USMNT Team News
Pochettino is without notable stars like Pulisic, Adams, Weah, McKennie, Tillman and Richards.
While such heavy changeover could lead to struggles on the pitch, November also represents an opportunity to evaluate fringe players. Names like Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Aidan Morris, Sebastian Berhalter and Brenden Aaronson should receive minutes this camp as they push for a 2026 World Cup roster spot.
Reyna stands out among those given Pulisic, Tillman and Weah’s absences. The Borussia Monchengladbach player likely starts in attack off the right flank looking to impress the Argentine. A strong showing could go a long way in nailing down a spot in 2026.
In cemtral defense, Pochettino is limited to primarily Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie and Miles Robinson. Ream looks like a nailed on starter, but McKenzie and Robinson are pushing for a starting role in 2026. Auston Trusty could also get some minutes.
November also brings Max Arfsten and Alex Freeman two more opportunities to lock down the starting wingback roles in Pochettino’s new 3-4-3. The two MLS standouts have featured heavily under Pochettino recently.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay
USMNT predicted lineup vs. Paraguay (3-4-3): Freese; Robinson, McKenzie, Ream; Freeman, Tessman, Roldan, Arfsten; Reyna, Balogun, Luna.
Paraguay Team News
La Albirroja come into the friendly in shaky form having won just one of their last five matches in all competitions. Even more concerning is the fact that they have scored just three goals in those five games with a 1-2-2 record.
Diego Gómez looks to cause havoc in attack as one of Paraguay’s most dangerous players. The Brighton and Hove Albion player scored against Japan during the October international break and had a brace against Leeds United earlier this month.
Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro will also rely on an MLS trio of Andres Cubas, Braian Ojeda and Miguel Almirón. All three players could cause problems against a changed USMNT midfield and defense.
Paraguay Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
Paraguay predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1): Fernández; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Alderete, Alonso; Ojeda, Cubas; Cuenca, D. Gómez, Almirón; Sanabria.
USMNT vs. Paraguay Score Prediction
The USMNT might be focused on continued roster evaluation, but a positive result will go a long way to continue instilling belief in Pochettino’s project.
A formation shift to a 3-4-3 has seen the USMNT look more solid in certain phases. Folarin Balogun will likely be called upon to provide an exceptional level of hold-up play like he did against Ecuador.
Paraguay cause enough problems to score and put the hosts under pressure, but the USMNT come out with their third win in four tries.