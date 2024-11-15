Mauricio Pochettino Says USMNT Must 'Improve in All Areas' After Narrow Victory vs. Jamaica
Despite leaving Independence Park with the victory, the USMNT failed to impress against Jamaica in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
After failing to score against Mexico in its previous outing, the U.S. men's national team got off to a fast start in Mauricio Pochettino's competitive debut. Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi linked up to find the Stars and Stripes' opening goal inside of five minutes. In the next 85 minutes, the USMNT managed just two shots on target that did not find the back of the net.
The game could have easily finished 1–1 after Matt Turner conceded a clumsy penalty, but the goalkeeper made a great save to keep the visitors' lead. Otherwise, the match provided very little highlights from either side.
Pochettino spoke with the media post-match and heaped praise on his team for securing the victory, but made it known there is plenty of work to do moving forward.
"The first step is done. I want to congratulate my players because in a difficult situation, they competed really well. We competed really well. I am so pleased," he said. "But of course, we need to improve in all areas. That is logic, because it's only been one month we've been working [together]. This is only our second camp."
A lack of creativity continues to be a problem for the USMNT. If Pulisic is not at the forefront of the action, there are not many others who have the vision and playmaking ability to carve a low block and create quality chances in the final third. Gio Reyna could be the answer to the Stars and Stripes' somewhat stagnant attack, but the Borussia Dortmund player is still sidelined with a groin injury.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
“Concacaf is not an easy competition, but we learn," Pochettino continued. "We need to learn and today is another step [of learning], like the game in Mexico.”
In Pochettino's second game in charge, Mexico defeated the USMNT 2–0. The victory was El Tri's first over the Stars and Stripes since 2019. The USMNT had a depleted squad without many of its best players available, but a loss is still a loss.
The USMNT responded, though, and got back to winning ways when it mattered most, no matter how underwhelming its performance was in Kingston, Jamaica.
"So yes, tough game, but we need to be pleased," Pochettino concluded before turning his attention to the second leg coming on Monday, Nov. 18 in St. Louis.