Max Dowman Makes Major Champions League History With European Debut

Max Dowman is considered a generational talent following his stunning ascent with Arsenal.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Max Dowman is one of the best young talents in world football.
Max Dowman is one of the best young talents in world football. / Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Max Dowman has become the youngest appearance maker in Champions League history after coming off the bench during Arsenal’s clash with Slavia Prague on Tuesday evening.

The young forward enjoyed an impressive pre-season with the Gunners and has been regularly used by Mikel Arteta in competitive fixtures already this term, making his fifth appearance of the campaign against Slavia Prague.

Dowman is already the second-youngest player in Arsenal and Premier League history after he featured in the club’s 5–0 demolition of Leeds United in August—sitting only behind clubmate Ethan Nwaneri—although he still awaits his first senior start for the north London giants.

At 15 years and 308 days, the Arsenal wonderkid in now the youngest player to ever feature in a Champions League match, and he’s the only person under the age of 16 to play in Europe’s leading competition.

Max Dowman
Dowman is a star in the making. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

The record was previously held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who featured for Borussia Dortmund against Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2020 at just 16 years and 18 days. Barcelona star Lamine Yamal just missed out on leapfrogging Moukoko when he turned out against Royal Antwerp in 2023.

Former Chelsea star Celestine Babayoro sits fourth in the all-time rankings after appearing for Anderlecht at 16 years and 68 days, while Manchester City’s new recruit Rayan Cherki is fifth following a Champions League outing for Lyon against Zenit in 2019.

Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans and Paris Saint-Germain’s Warren Zaïre-Emery are other notable players in the top 10, as is ex-Barcelona wonderkid Alen Halilović, who failed to make good on his immense potential despite being tipped for superstardom early in his career.

Dowman has plenty of time to become the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history despite not finding the net against Slavia Prague, with the current record held by Ansu Fati after his strike for Barcelona at 17 years and 40 days.

Youngest Ever Appearance Makers in the Champions League

Player

Age

Fixture

Year

Max Dowman

15 years, 308 days

Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague

2025

Youssoufa Moukoko

16 years, 18 days

Zenit vs. Borussia Dortmund

2020

Lamine Yamal

16 years, 68 days

Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp

2023

Celestine Babayoro

16 years, 86 days

FCSB vs. Anderlecht

1994

Rayan Cherki

16 years, 102 days

Zenit vs. Lyon

2019

Alen Halilović

16 years, 128 days

Dinamo Zagreb vs. PSG

2012

Youri Tielemans

16 years, 148 days

Anderlecht vs. Olympiacos

2013

Francesco Camarda

16 years, 226 days

AC Milan vs. Club Brugge

2024

Warren Zaïre-Emery

16 years, 231 days

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa

2022

Charalampos Mavrias

16 years, 241 days

Panathinaikos vs. Rubin Kazan

2010

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

