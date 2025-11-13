SI

Kylian Mbappe Becomes Youngest Player Since Pele to Reach Legendary Milestone

The Frenchman has already scored 23 goals in 20 appearances for club and country this season.

Roberto Casillas

Kylian Mbappé is already one of the all-time greats.
Kylian Mbappé is already one of the all-time greats.

Kylian Mbappé continues to collect historic achievements for fun, now becoming the youngest player this century to reach the 400-goal mark in his career.

The 26-year-old forward scored a brace in France’s 4–0 victory over Ukraine to secure Les Bleus’ spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But Mbappé’s second signified something much more than an exclamation point on his performance—it marked the 400th time he found the back of the net in his illustrious career.

No player in the 21st century has reached this milestone faster than the Real Madrid star. In fact, the only player in history to score 400 goals before turning 26 is Pelé. The Brazilian legend, who many still consider as the greatest of all time, reached the landmark at 23 years old.

The comparisons between Pelé and Mbappé have been constantly made ever since the Frenchman became only the second teenager ever to score in a FIFA World Cup final in 2018, replicating what the Brazilian did in the 1958 final.

Mbappé’s quest to reach the 400th goal of his career was aided by a fantastic start to the 2025–26 season in which he’s scored 23 goals in 20 appearances for club and country.

Full Breakdown of Mbappe’s 400 Career Goals

Team

Appearances

Goals Scored

Monaco

60

27

Paris Saint-Germain

308

256

Real Madrid

75

62

France

95

55

Mbappe Downplays Importance of Reaching 400 Career Goals

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

Following his performance against Ukraine, Mbappé shared his thoughts on reaching the 400-goal career milestone, showing incredible hunger for more.

“400 career goals? 400 goals doesn’t impress people,” the Frenchman said. “I want to leave my mark in football history, so I need to score 400 more.

“There’s one with 950-plus goals and another with 900-plus. So 400 goals isn’t enough to be in the group of players who shock people.”

Mbappe is clearly alluding to what Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been able to achieve throughout their storied careers, making a point that he’s still got a long way to go to reach their level.

Nevertheless, Mbappé is going at a stronger pace than what the duo of greats had achieved at this stage of their careers.

Simply put, Mbappé’s current trajectory has the potential of being considered among the all-time greats—if he isn’t already.

Notable Players to Reach 400 Career Goals This Century

Rank

Player

Age

1.

Kylian Mbappé

26 years, 10 months and three days

2.

Lionel Messi

27 years, three months and three days

3.

Cristiano Ronaldo

28 years, 10 months and 17 days

4.

Robert Lewandowski

30 years, two months and 17 days

5.

Harry Kane

30 years, eight months and 30 days

