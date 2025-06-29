Mexico 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Player Ratings As Holders Cruise to Gold Cup Semifinals
Mexico dominated from start to finish and calmly defeated Saudi Arabia 2–0 to advance to the Gold Cup semifinals.
It was an uneventful first half where Mexico couldn't find a way to break open Saudi Arabia's backline despite dominating possession. El Tri's lack of creativity in the final third continued to be a problem, mustering just one shot on goal during the opening 45 minutes—the only one between both teams.
The script flipped immediately out of the tunnel. Mexico played a more direct style, leading to Marcel Ruiz hitting the crossbar a minute into the second half before Raúl Jiménez played Alexis Vega through on goal. After seeing his first shot saved, he controlled the rebound and fired in El Tri's opener in the 49th minute.
Once Mexico got a lead the game was essentially over, as Saudi Arabia looked completely harmless going forward. El Tri loosened up playing with an advantage and looked menacing, eventually bagging a second when center back Abdullah Madu poorly tried to clear a Mateo Chávez cross, heading the ball into the net for a damming own goal.
Mexico finished the game without conceding a single shot on goal, cruising past a weak Saudi Arabian outfit. Aguirre's side still has plenty of room for improvement, yet, they're arguably the biggest favorite to lift the 2025 Gold Cup trophy.
Up next, a clash vs. Honduras in the semifinals next Wednesday.
Player ratings from the game below.
Mexico Player Ratings vs. Saudi Arabia (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Luis Malagón
7.1
RB: Julián Araújo
7.2
CB: Edson Álvarez
7.3
CB: Johan Vásquez
7.9
LB: Jesús Gallardo
6.8
CM: Erik Lira
7
CM: Marcel Ruiz
7.6
CM: Gilberto Mora
7.5
RW: Roberto Alvarado
7.1
LW: Alexis Vega
8.4
ST: Raúl Jiménez
7.2
SUB: Mateo Chávez (60' for Gallardo)
7.2
SUB: Santiago Gimenez (60' for Jiménez)
6.5
SUB: Julián Quiñones (73' for Vega)
6.3
SUB: Carlos Rodríguez (73' for Mora)
6.3
SUB: Orbelín Pineda (85' for Alvarado)
N/A
Saudi Arabia Player Ratings vs. Mexico (4-4-2)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Nawaf Alaqidi
7.5
RB: Ali Majrashi
6.6
CB: Abdulelah Al Amri
6
CB: Abdullah Madu
5
LB: Nawaf Al-Boushail
6.4
CM: Ali Al-Hassan
6.1
CM: Ziyad Aljohani
6.1
RM: Saud Abdulhamid
6.2
LM: Abdulrahman Al-Obood
6.4
ST: Saleh Al-Shehri
6.3
ST: Firas Al-Buraikan
5.3
SUB: Mohammed Sulaiman (53' for Al Amri)
6.8
SUB: Turki Al Ammar (69' for Al-Shehri)
5.9
SUB: Marwan Al Sahafi (69' for Majrashi)
5.8
SUB: Abdullah Al Salem (69' for Al-Abood)
6
SUB: Faisel Al-Ghamdi (88' for Al-Hassan)
N/A
Player of the Match: Alexis Vega (Mexico)