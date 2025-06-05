Mexico 2025 Gold Cup Roster: Full List of Players for Defending Champions
Javier Aguirre reveled the 26-man roster he selected to represent Mexico in the quest to defend their Concacaf Gold Cup crown this summer, in the last major tournament El Tri will play before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
El “Vasco” had to get creative with a few selections since players from both Liga MX sides, Monterrey and Pachuca had to be discarded because they'll be participating in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, scheduled to start on the same day as the Gold Cup.
There was plenty of excitement around Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s possible return to El Tri when his name was included in the preliminary roster list. It would’ve been Lozano’s first time playing for Mexico in over a year, but a hamstring injury will force the San Diego FC man to wait even longer to once again wear El Tri’s shirt.
Club América striker Henry Martín suffered a similar fate. Injuries compromised the legendary forward towards the end of the Liga MX season and he hasn’t been able to fully recover in time for Aguirre to consider him for the Gold Cup.
Gilberto Mora is the biggest surprise on the final roster. The 16-year-old midfielder shined for Tijuana in Liga MX the past two seasons and made his debut for El Tri’s senior side when a ‘B’ side played two friendlies in South America in January. Now, one of the brightest young talents to come out of Mexico this decade will look to earn a spot with El Tri a year away from the World Cup.
The top goalscorer of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, Ángel Sepúlveda is another surprise name. Same as Guillermo Ochoa, as the iconic goalkeeper continues to feature, aiming for a historic sixth World Cup.
Mexico will play Switzerland and Turkey in friendlies before kicking-off their Gold Cup journey vs. the Dominican Republic on Saturday, June 14.
Here’s Mexico's full 26-man roster for the 2025 Gold Cup.
Full Mexico Roster for 2025 Gold Cup
Goalkeepers
- Luis Ángel Malagón (América)
- Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
- Guillermo Ochoa (AVS Futebol SAD)
Defenders
- Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)
- Jesús Orozco (Cruz Azul)
- Julián Araujo (Bournemouth)
- César Montes (FC Lokomotiv)
- Israel Reyes (Club América)
- Johán Vázquez (Genoa)
- Matéo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar)
- Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
Midfielders
- Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)
- Edson Álvarez (West Ham United)
- Luis Chávez (FC Dynamo Moscow)
- Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- Marcel Ruíz (Toluca)
- Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)
Forwards
- Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)
- Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan)
- Ángel Sepúlveda (Cruz Azul)
- Efraín Álvarez (Chivas)
- Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah)
- Cesar Huerta (Anderlecht)
- Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)