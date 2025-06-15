Mexico 3–2 Dominican Republic: Player Ratings from El Tri's Concerning Gold Cup Opener
Mexico’s men’s national team navigated a few worrying moments in the second half, but secured all three points against the Dominican Republic with a 3–2 win to open the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles.
El Tri had grabbed the lead in the 44th minute, right before halftime, from a strike by Edson Alvarez, before Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez added the 2–0 marker in the 47th minute.
However, the Dominican Republic brought the match back to 2–1 in the 51st minute with a tally from Getafe’s Peter González, who wrote his name in Dominican soccer history books as the country’s first player to score at a Gold Cup tournament.
While head coach Javier Aguirre’s Mexico were able to regain the two-goal lead with a 3–1 goal from César Montes in the 53rd minute, they got a second scare from Las Vegas Lights attacker Edison Azcona, who made 3–2, before El Tri saw out a final few nervy moments to collect all three points.
Despite the win, Mexico will have plenty to address heading into the rest of the group stage against Suriname and Costa Rica, with hopes of securing a record 10th Gold Cup title this summer and defending the championship they won in 2023.
Here are the takeaways for both Mexico and the Dominican Republic in a Gold Cup opener that proved more exciting than many expected.
Mexico Player Ratings vs. Dominican Republic (4-4-2)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Luis Ángel Malagon
6.0
LB: Jesus Gallardo
7.3
CB: César Montes
8.5
CB: Israel Reyes
7.3
RB: Jorge Sánchez
6.6
LM: Orbelin Pineda
7.1
CM: Edson Álvarez
9.1
CM: Érik Lira
6.8
RM: Roberto Alvarado
7.4
ST: Raúl Jiménez
8.2
ST: Santiago Giménez
7.5
SUB: Carlos Rodriguez (46' for Reyes)
6.9
SUB: Alexis Vega (46' for Pineda)
7.6
SUB: Julián Quiñones (73' for Giménez)
5.9
SUB: Jesús Orozco (83' for Montes)
N/A
SUB: César Huerta (83' for Jiménez)
N/A
Dominican Republic Player Ratings vs. Mexico (5-4-1)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Xavier Valdez
4.9
LWB: Noah Dollenmayer
5.6
CB: Edgar Pujol
5.8
CB: Pablo Rosario
5.9
CB: Jimmy Kaparos
6.3
RWB: Joao Urbáez
7.1
LM: Edarlyn Reyes
6.7
CM: Jean Lopez
7.3
CM: Heinz Mörschel
7.5
RM: Peter González
8.2
ST: Dorny Romero
5.6
SUB: Edison Azcona (62' for Reyes)
7.3
SUB: Luiyi de Lucas (62' for Dollenmayer)
6.5
SUB: Ronaldo Vásquez (79' for Mörschel)
6.3
SUB: Erick Japa (79' for Romero)
5.9
SUB: Juan Pineda (90' for Urbaez)
N/A