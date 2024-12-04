Mexico Could Play Friendlies Against Two South American Clubs, per Report
The Mexican national team continues to search for competitive matches in its preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. With most high-caliber nations participating in qualifiers, El Tri is looking towards club teams to play friendly games against.
El Tri seems to have found its next two opponents in two South American giants, according to a report from TUDN's, Gibran Araige.
"It's very probable that Mexico plays against River Plate and against Inter (Internacional) de Porto Alegre in January of 2025," Araige said in TUDN program, Línea de 4.
"Those are the two real possibilities that exist for now. Even the trip is already planned, it would be from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22," Araige added.
Both clubs are prestigious entities in South American soccer. Between them they've won six Copa Libertadores titles and have a rich history of domestic success in Argentina and Brazil.
Traveling to play high-caliber South American club teams in the hostile environment of their home stadiums seems valuable for El Tri's preparation. Considering Mexico won't play another major international tournament in the next year and a half—unless you consider the 2025 Gold Cup—these games can help Javier Aguirre try out new players and decipher his best squad before the rapidly approaching World Cup.
Because there's no January international break, El Tri's squad for these matches would be made up entirely of Liga MX and MLS players. It would be valuable experience for young, unproven players to impress, as well as others that haven't been able to feature so far since Aguirre's arrival, namely, Hirving Lozano.
Friendlies against club teams aren't unknown for El Tri. Only last October, Mexico played against La Liga's Valencia in a game that ended 2–2. Prior to the 1998 World Cup, El Tri traveled to Argentina and lost 1–3 against Boca Juniors.
El Tri's next official match will be the Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Canada in March.