Mexico National Team Friendlies: June 2025 Opponents Revealed
The Mexico national team will play two international friendlies against European national teams in preparation for the 2025 Gold Cup.
El Tri announced they'll play Switzerland in Utah on June 7 in their first of two tune-up matches prior to the start of Concacaf's summer tournament. On June 10, Javier Aguirre's side will face Turkey in North Carolina in their final warm-up match before the Gold Cup begins on June 14.
Playing against two sides that were amongst the top eight teams in the 2024 Euro's will be valuable tests for El Tri, not only to be ready for the start of the Gold Cup, but for Aguirre to better evaluate the players at his disposal against strong competition, considering he's still testing out his options after being appointed last September.
Mexico will look to defend their Gold Cup crown this summer after winning the tournament in 2023. It will be El Tri's final major tournament before the start of the FIFA World Cup it will co-host in 2026. Gold Cup groups still haven't been defined, with the tournament draw scheduled for Apr. 10.
Friendlies against national teams haven't been as frequent since Aguirre took over. Three of the last four friendly matches El Tri have played have been against club teams. La Liga's Valencia, Brazilian outfit, Internacional and Argentina giants River Plate, account for three of Mexico's eight rivals since Aguirre returned to the touchline.
Currently, Aguirre and his staff are readying the squad list for the upcoming international break. Mexico will face Canada in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Mar. 20, looking to reach the final and win the tournament for the first time since its inception.