Mexico National Team Roster Announced for Nations League Quarterfinals
Javier Aguirre announced Mexico's 27 man squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Honduras.
Mexico will travel to Honduras on Nov. 15 before hosting Los Catrachos at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca on Nov. 19 as the Estadio Azteca continues to undergo renovations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The return of Julián Quiñones and Luis Chávez stand out. Quiñones is begining to find his footing in Saudi Arabia, with eight goals through nine games in all competitions for Al-Qadasiya. Chávez had been one of El Tri's constants since the past World Cup, so his omission form the squad for the friendlies vs. Valencia and the USMNT was a surprise. The Dynamo Moscow midfielder returns to try and fight for a spot in Aguirre's midfield.
Cruz Azul has dominated the Liga MX Apertura 2024 season and it's translated to the national team. Every single Mexican starter from Martín Anselmi's team is on El Tri's squad. Jorge Sánchez, Charly Rodríguez, Erik Lira and Luis Romo had already been considered in recent callups; however, Alexis Gutiérrez and Ángel Sepúlveda are novelties on the list.
It's been a remarkable rise for Gutiérrez who less than two years ago was playing in Mexico's second division league; now, he's a constant for the best team in Liga MX and will get his first chance with El Tri. Sepúlveda, a Liga MX journeyman for mid-table teams finally found a home in Cruz Azul, he's got the most goals this season in Liga MX by a Mexican-born player and is back with El Tri for the first time in seven years.
Hirving Lozano and Santiago Giménez are absent due to their lingering injuries, meaning they'll have to wait until 2025 to make their return to El Tri.
Here's the full squad for El Tri's Nations League games vs. Honduras.
Mexico National Team Squad
Goalkeepers
- Ángel Malagón (Club América)
- Guillermo Ochoa (AVS Futebol SAD)
- Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
Defenders
- César Montes (FC Lokomotiv)
- Johan Vázquez (Genoa)
- Rodrigo Huescas (FC Copenhagen)
- Israel Reyes (Club América)
- Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)
- Jesús Orozco (Chivas)
- Jesús Angulo (Tigres)
- Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
Midfielders
- Edson Álvarez (West Ham)
- Luis Romo (Cruz Azul)
- Charly Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Luis Chávez (FC Dynamo Moscow)
- Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)
- Alexis Gutiérrez (Cruz Azul)
Forwards
- Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)
- Guillermo Martínez (Pumas)
- Henry Martín (Club América)
- Ángel Sepúlveda (Cruz Azul)
- Ozziel Herrera (Tigres)
- Diego Lainez (Tigres)
- Alexis Vega (Toluca)
- César Huerta (Pumas)
- Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadasiya)