Mexico Player Ratings vs. Paraguay: El Tri in Complete Disarray Heading Into World Cup
Yet another unconvincing performance from the Mexico national team saw them fall 2–1 to Paraguay in their final game of 2025.
All three goals on the night were scored inside the first 15 minutes of the second half. Antonio Sanabria’s opener was erased by a Raúl Jiménez penalty, bagging his 11th goal for El Tri this calendar year. Yet, Damián Bobadilla scored the match-winner just three minutes later.
Javier Aguirre’s side controlled possession but continued to look completely out-of-sorts in attack. Mexico head into a World Cup year winless since beating the USMNT in the 2025 Gold Cup final in July.
For the second time in as many games and in two different countries, El Tri were booed off the pitch, crowning an absolutely disastrous end to the year. Drastic improvement is necessary in the next seven months as panic alarms are sounding loudly for Mexico.
Mexico Player Ratings vs. Paraguay (4-3-3)
GK: Luis Ángel Malagón—6.9: Could’ve done better on both goals conceded, but had a couple of brilliant saves. There is an open competition to be Mexico’s starter in goal come the World Cup.
RB: Israel Reyes—5.6: Not his best night. He was okay defensively and distributing from the back as is often the case, but is clearly compromised whenever he crosses the halfway line.
CB: Edson Álvarez—7.0: A good game from El Tri’s captain that, unfortunately for him, will likely add fuel to the belief that he’s best positioned at center back and not in his preferred role as a midfield anchor.
CB: Jesús Orozco—6.0: Failed to clear the ball resulting in Paraguay’s second, staining what was otherwise a fine performance.
LB: Mateo Chávez—5.9: The youngster was hesitant in attack and was dispossessed multiple times, but had a handful of key defensive interventions. Usually it’s the other way around.
DM: Erik Lira—6.2: Lira continues to make the most of his opportunities. If not for Álvarez usually playing in his position, the Cruz Azul midfielder would be an undisputed starter.
CM: Marcel Ruiz—6.0: A quiet night for the Toluca man, but he was involved in Mexico’s best moments in possession.
CM: Gilberto Mora—6.3: Similarly to Ruiz, Mora failed to truly influence the match. Still had his fingerprints all over Mexico’s best passages of play, though not the brightest night from the teenager.
RW: Jorge Ruvalcaba—5.8: A disappointing performance from the Pumas attacker, completing just four of six attempted passes.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—7.1: Struggled to get involved and when he did, it was far from areas where he’s most dangerous. Scored a well-taken penalty.
LW: Orbelín Pineda—7.8: Mexico’s best player of the night. Incisive, direct and often involved. One of his best games for El Tri in a long time.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Jesús Gallardo (60’ for Chávez)
6.1
Roberto Alvarado (60’ Ruvalcaba)
6.4
Johan Vásquez (61’ for Orozco)
6.8
Kevin Álvarez (67’ for Reyes)
6.1
Armando González (67’ for Mora)
6.1
Erick Sánchez (73’ for Ruiz)
6.0
Subs not used: Raúl Rangel(GK), Carlos Acevedo (GK), César Montes, Alexis Gutiérrez, Fidel Ambríz, Obed Vargas, Diego Lainez, Germán Berterame.
Paraguay (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Orlando Gill; Alan Benítez, Gustavo Velásquez, Alexis Duarte, Agustín Sández; Braian Ojeda, Matías Galarza; Ramón Sosa, Diego Gómez; Miguel Almirón, Antonio Sanabria.
Subs used: Julio Enciso, Damián Bobadilla, Diego González, Álex Arce, Junior Alonso, Lucas Romero.
Mexico Player of the Match: Orbelín Pineda
Player of the Match: Julio Enciso (Paraguay)
Mexico 1–2 Paraguay—How it Unfolded at the Alamodome
Aguirre made seven changes to the XI that started against Uruguay over the weekend. However, the game started following a similar script where physicality and numerous fouls dominated early exchanges.
One of those fouls led to El Tri’s first dangerous chance, a Mora free-kick that goalkeeper Orlando Gill handled well.
Set pieces appeared to be the main avenue for Mexico to score an opener. Mora sent in a corner that fell perfectly for an unmarked Álvarez around the penalty spot. Mexico’s captain had time to settle and then fired a low shot that hit the post before defenders were able to clear the ball.
Although Aguirre’s side was better in the first half, having some bright passages of play on the ball, the game remained scoreless heading into halftime.
Mexico got hit with a gut punch immediately after the break. Enciso sent in a brilliant cross that Antonio Sanabria got on the end of. Initially, the referee signaled Sanabria fouled Malagón before the goal, but overturned his decision following a VAR review.
Aguirre’s side responded almost instantly. Pineda was taken down inside the penalty area and Jiménez calmly dispatched the penalty kick to score his 44th goal with Mexico 53 minutes into the game.
But El Tri’s joy was short lived. Three minutes after Jiménez’s equalizer, chaos inside Mexico’s penalty area concluded when Enciso chipping another wonderful cross that Bobadilla headed into the back of the net to restore Paraguay’s lead.
Mexico pushed forward with more fight than actual quality play, once again looking unimaginative in attack.
The negative result intensified frustrations from El Tri fans in attendance. The game had to be stopped inside the final 10 minutes due to an infamous homophobic chant making an appearance whenever Gill restarted play.
It was Paraguay who had the two best chances in the dying minutes, with a couple of saves from Malagón preventing a lopsided defeat for El Tri.
Boos rained down after the final whistle. Aguirre has plenty of work to do to correct El Tri’s course before the 2026 World Cup.
Mexico vs. Paraguay Halftime Stats
Statistic
Mexico
Paraguay
Possession
72%
28%
Total Shots
3
6
Shots on Target
2
2
Big Chances
1
0
Pass Accuracy
87%
63%
Fouls
8
13
Corners
2
2
Mexico vs. Paraguay Full Time Stats
Statistic
Mexico
Paraguay
Possession
73%
27%
Total Shots
9
14
Shots on Target
4
7
Big Chances
3
3
Pass Accuracy
87%
65%
Fouls
14
19
Corners
3
3