Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Dominican Republic: Will El Tri Go Full Strength?
Mexico’s men’s national team is set to open the Concacaf Gold Cup on Saturday against the Dominican Republic, kickstarting their title defense and hunt for a 10th championship.
While head coach Javier Aguirre’s side comes into the tournament on a high after winning the Concacaf Nations League in March, they will hope to claim yet another title in their final competitive games ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup on home soil.
To start the tournament, they face the Dominican Republic, one of the minnows of Group A, which is making its Gold Cup debut despite not advancing to the final round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.
With many first-choice players committing to El Tri, how could they line up in the opening matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood?
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Dominican Republic (4-4-2)
GK: Luis Angel Malagon—Club América's goalkeeper will continue as the starter, despite Guillermo Ochoa’s inclusion on El Tri’s roster.
RB: Jorge Sánchez—Fresh off helping Cruz Azul to their seventh Concacaf Champions Cup title, Sánchez is likely to start for Aguirre’s side.
CB: César Montes—A mainstay center back for FC Lokomotiv Moscow of the Russian Premier League, Montes has been linked with moves to MLS and Liga MX in recent months.
CB: Israel Reyes—One of the key players for Club América, Reyes played a key role in advancing past Cruz Azul in the Clausura semifinals, before América fell to Toluca.
LB: Jesús Gallardo—Gallardo captured the La Liguilla title with Toluca in the spring and proved to be one of the best attacking fullbacks with seven goals and eight assists in 39 matches across the Clausura and Apertura.
RM: Orbelín Pineda—One of the few North American players to suit up in Greece, Pineda scored in Mexico’s 1–0 win over Türkiye in a pre-Gold Cup friendly.
CM: Edson Álvarez—The 27-year-old played in 28 matches for West Ham in the latest Premier League season and is heading to his fifth Concacaf Gold Cup.
CM: Marcel Ruíz—Despite spending most of his time in defensive midfield, Ruiz showcased his progressive abilities with two goals and eight assists in Toluca’s Clausura run to the title.
LM: Cesar Huerta—The 24-year-old played several positions for Anderlecht in Belgium this season, but spent most of his time as a left winger, where he scored three goals in 12 matches.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—Jiménez had a standout season with Fulham, bagging 12 goals in 38 games and also won the Nations League Golden Boot after scoring braces against Canada and Panama in the semifinals and final.
ST: Santiago Giménez—After scoring five goals and two assists in 14 matches with AC Milan, hopes are high that Giménez can continue his scoring output with El Tri this summer.