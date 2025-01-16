Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Internacional: International Friendlies
Mexico national team action in 2025 begins with a friendly match in Brazil against two time Copa Libertadores winners, Internacional.
The trip to South America will also include a friendly against River Plate. The idea is for this tour to help young up and coming Liga MX players to get their first taste of senior national team soccer, with eyes on earning a call to the 2026 FIFA World Cup or why not, even sooner, for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals vs. Canada on Mar. 20.
Three players have already withdrawn from the squad and it just so happens to be some of the most experienced players that were initially contemplated. Luis Romo, Jesús Orozco Chiquete and Jesús Angulo won't make the trip south, instead staying with their respective Liga MX teams to prepare for Matchweek 2 of the season.
Javier Aguirre will have even fewer options to chose from to build a lineup that can get the job done in front of a reported 40 thousand fans at the Arena Beira-Rio. Jesus Gallardo, by far the most experienced remaining player on the roster, will likely play both games given he's the only natural left-back that made the trip.
New faces will be all over the lineup for both games, with Aguirre hoping the unfamiliar names become regulars over the next 18 months.
Here's how El Tri could lineup vs. Internacional on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Internacional (4-2-3-1)
GK: Andrés Sánchez—The Atlético de San Luis goalkeeper played a key role in his team's run to the semifinals in the Apertura 2024. He'll get his first taste of El Tri at 27-years-old.
RB: José Castillo—Castillo has proven to be a versatile player for Chivas, playing all over the back line for the Liga MX giants.
CB: Víctor Guzmán—Monterrey's center back will feature from the start as one of the few players with previous experience with El Tri.
CB: Ramón Juárez—Injuries in Club América's defense forced Juárez into the lineup and the 23-year-old was excellent in the home stretch of América's third straight Liga MX title campaign.
LB: Jesús Gallardo—The two time World Cup player will be El Tri's leader during this two-game tour.
CM: Erik Lira—Lira will slide back to his natural position in the middle of the pitch after being utilized primarily as a center back last season with Cruz Azul.
CM: Elías Montiel—Montiel won the Bronze Ball award in the 2024 Continental Cup for his performances for Pachuca. The 19-year-old will earn a well deserved debut with El Tri.
RW: Efraín Álvarez—The long time LA Galaxy player thrived last season with Tijuana and looks ready to compete for a spot with Mexico's senior side.
AM: Gilberto Mora—The youngest ever Liga MX debutant and goalscorer could also become the youngest ever player to feature for El Tri's senior team.
LW: Raymundo Fulgencio—Fulgencio found consistency playing on loan at Atlas in 2024, earning him a call to the national team before returning to his parent club, Tigres.
ST: Guillermo Martínez—"El Memote" scored against Brazil in a friendly last summer and will hope to do the same playing against a Brazilian club.