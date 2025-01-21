Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate: International Friendly
Mexico will play the second and final game of their January camp in South America when they visit the Estadio Monumental in Argentina to take on River Plate.
Javier Aguirre's young side put up a solid performance in the victory over Internacional in the first game of the tour. Despite the inexperience, plenty of players stepped up and took advantage of the opportunity of representing El Tri, some for the very first time.
Over 70,000 people are expected to crowd the stands of one of the biggest stadiums in world soccer. It'll be River Plate's final tune up game before the start of the league season in Argentina, so manager Marcelo Gallardo could field a strong lineup, at least for the first half, before the substitution frenzy takes place in the second 45 minutes.
Aguirre will likely tweak his lineup to give minutes to all the players he called upon for the trip, highlighting that, beyond the result, he's looking at how his young players handle one of the most hostile environments in world soccer.
Here's how Mexico could lineup vs. River Plate.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate (4-2-3-1)
GK: Andrés Sánchez—Aguirre teased that he'll give Sánchez the start between the sticks.
RB: José Castillo—The Chivas defender started as a center back against Internacional but has plenty of experience playing as a right back in Liga MX.
CB: Victor Guzmán—The Monterrey defender will lead Mexico's back line.
CB: Gustavo Sánchez—Sánchez will partner Guzmán as they've done numerous times for Monterrey.
LB: Jesus Gallardo—The only left back in the entire squad, Gallardo will wear the captain's armband once again.
CM: Elías Montiel—The 19-year-old had a wonderful assist for Mexico's second goal vs. Internacional.
CM: Pedro Pedraza—Pedraza wasn't utilized against Inter but will enter the lineup to form an all Pachuca midfield pivot, alongside Montiel.
RW: Efraín Álvarez—The Tijuana player looked sharp against Inter and will keep his spot in the lineup.
AM: Gilberto Mora—The youngest ever Mexico national team player will make his first start with the senior team at the daunting Estadio Monumental.
LW: Raymundo Fulgencio—Fulgencio will replace Jorge Ruvalcaba on the left wing.
ST: Guillermo Martínez—"El Memote" couldn't capitalize on his opportunities against Inter but his overall play was good and should earn him another chance to the start vs. River Plate.