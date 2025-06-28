Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia: Will Santi Gimenez Return?
Mexico returns to action with a clash vs. Saudi Arabia in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, 28 June.
Despite topping Group A, El Tri was underwhelming in its first three games of the tournament. Javier Aguirre’s side continued to show a solid defensive backbone, but lack of creativity and punch in the final third remains the biggest issue with the team.
Changes in the starting lineup will happen considering starting center back César Montes is suspended due to yellow card accumulation plus the terrible news that midfielder Luis Chávez tore his ACL in training this week.
Aguirre will likely revert back to a 4-4-2 formation after experimenting with a 4-3-3 during the final game of the group stage. This opens the door for Santiago Gimenez to return to the XI to partner Raúl Jiménez up-front.
Here’s what Mexico’s lineup could look like vs. Saudi Arabia in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia (4-4-2)
GK: Luis Malagón—The Club América goalkeeper has become El Tri’s undisputed starter between the sticks over Guillermo Ochoa.
RB: Israel Reyes—Jorge Sánchez had a disappointing performance vs. Costa Rica and Reyes could regain the starting role on the right side of defense.
CB: Edson Álvarez—Mexico’s captain will cover the absence of Montes in the heart of defense. Although Aguirre regularly deploys him on the base of midfield, his best games for El Tri recently have come playing as a center back.
CB: Johan Vásquez—The 26-year-old has developed into one of the best center backs in the region. His strong performances could earn him a move away from Serie A’s Genoa to a bigger European club soon.
LB: Jesús Gallardo—Gallardo continues to be a regular in Mexico’s back line and will get his 110th cap for the national team.
CM: Erik Lira—Lira will enter the lineup to anchor the midfield with Álvarez dropping to defense. The Cruz Azul player’s rise over the past year is very impressive and a jump to European soccer could be on the cards soon.
CM: Marcel Ruiz—The Gold Cup has seen Ruiz finally get an extended look with El Tri. The Toluca man is a well-rounded midfielder capable of playing at every height of the pitch.
RM: Roberto Alvarado—Álvarado appears to have become Aguirre’s most trusted man to occupy the right wing. The Chivas player loves to cut inside and become an outlet in central areas, but his lack of physicality continues to be exposed on the international stage.
LM: Alexis Vega—The best player in Liga MX last season is yet to show his best level with El Tri. Vega has struggled to make an impact in the Gold Cup and will be hungry to prove his worth in the knockout rounds.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—The Fulham striker continues to be Mexico’s best player. His link-up play is the key to unlocking the best of Mexico’s attack, however, he hasn’t been as sharp in front of goal over the past two games.
ST: Santiago Gimenez—Gimenez will return to the lineup as the “Ji-Gi” partnership will be given another look. The AC Milan striker hasn’t scored for El Tri in an official match since the 2023 Gold Cup final and you can tell he’s desperate to end that drought.