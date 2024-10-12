Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia: International Friendly
El Tri is back in action and will play in Mexican soil for the first time in 2024 at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Saturday, Oct. 12.
When manager Javier Aguirre announced the squad for the October international friendlies, it became pretty evident that he wants to explore different options to get a better sense of the talent pool he'll be working with on the path to the 2026 World Cup.
Raúl Jiménez is back after a strong start to the Premier League season, looking to once again establish himself as Mexico's main striker. Five time World Cup goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa returns to El Tri, eyeing a record breaking sixth World Cup. West Ham United's Edsón Álvarez is also back after missing the past international break with an injury.
Valencia travels to Mexico without its full squad, whether it be because some players are off to represent their countries in the international break or injuries. Only six players on Valencia's squad that made the trip to Mexico have played in over 50% of the team's minutes in La Liga this season.
With another game against a much stronger USMNT taking place on Tuesday night where Mexico will look to end a seven game winless streak against its northern neighbors, Aguirre might save some of his more established player for then, giving a chance to some new faces in the game on Saturday night.
Here's how El Tri might lineup in the game against Valencia.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Luis Malagón—The Club América goalkeeper is the most in-form keeper in the squad. He is in the driver's seat for the starting role towards the 2026 World Cup.
LB: Bryan González—The 21-year-old Pachuca player could get his first start for El Tri. There's an open competition for the left-back role, and González has shown a strong level in Liga MX.
CB: César Montes—The FC Lokomotiv player will be the commander of the back line. The 2022 World Cup starter will be the most experienced defender in the XI.
CB: Jesús Orozco—The Chivas center-back has been very solid for a few seasons now. If injuries don't hamper him, he's one of the best defenders El Tri has.
RB: Rodrigo Huescas—The Cruz Azul academy talent just recently made the move to FC Copenhagen and now gets rewarded with a first call up to the senior Mexican national team.
CM: Andrés Guardado—Mexico's captain for the better part of the last decade will say goodbye to El Tri this international break. A legendary Mexican player that will wear the captain's armband one final time before officially passing the responsibility to Álvarez.
CM: Luis Romo—Romo has been one of the best players for Mexico in 20204. His return to Cruz Azul over the summer only helped him to continue his strong form and now could very well be Álvarez's partner for El Tri in the base of the midfield.
LW: Alexis Véga—Vega wore the No. 10 shirt for Mexico in the 2022 World Cup but struggled ever since. He's back with El Tri after a positive season so far in Liga MX with Toluca.
AM: Sebastián Cordova—One of the most technically gifted players in the country has been great for Tigres in Liga MX.
RW: Roberto Alvarado—El Piojo is arguably the best player in Liga MX right now. It's important for him to continue to get more and more minutes with El Tri so he can become more confident when he wears Mexico's shirt.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—The Fulham striker is back to his best and is Mexico's best option in front of goal with the injuries to Santiago Giménez and Henry Martín. A well earned return to El Tri for the 33-year-old.