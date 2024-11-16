Mexico's Javier Aguirre Struck by Beverage Can Causing Bloody Wound
Mexico's manager, Javier Aguirre, was hit with a can that cut open his head following El Tri's 0–2 defeat against Honduras.
The final whistle blew and Aguirre was on his way to shake hands with Honduras's manager, Reinaldo Rueda. As he was walking, El Vasco got struck in the head by a can that was thrown from the stands. The impact cut a wound in his head and Aguirre left the field covered in blood.
Caution: the video below features blood.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Aguirre met the media after the match and he downplayed the situation and focused on the game.
"Nothing, nothing, it's soccer, the game was clean, it was hard-fought, they (Honduras) deserved to win and all I can do is congratulate them. About the other thing (the post-game incident) I don't think it's important," Aguirre said in his post-match press conference when asked about what happened after the game.
On the other hand, Rueda did share his feelings on the situation. "I'm sad about what happened at the end. That truly can't ever happen again, here or in any other stadium in Honduras or any stadium in the world," Rueda said.
"I'm sad because he's a human being, because just like they hit (Aguirre) they could've hit me. That's something that can't happen, we send our apologies to Mexico, its people and Aguirre. The party gets damaged, all the efforts our players made on the pitch get tarnished. Something like this happening is regrettable," he added.
Members of the media like Hérculez Gómez and Stu Holden took to social media denouncing the incident that left El Tri's manager in need of four stitches to close the open wound in his head, according reports from TUDN's, Gibrán Araige. A punishment could be handed down as a consequence.
The two nations will meet again for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 19, with Honduras traveling to Mexico with a 2–0 lead.