Mexico vs. Dominican Republic: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
One year out from hosting the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico begin their title defense at the Concacaf Gold Cup, looking to repeat as champions after winning in 2023.
While they remain far from perfect, things have begun to look up for head coach Javier Aguirre’s squad, and they enter the Gold Cup as favorites alongside the United States and Canada after winning the 2025 Concacaf Nations League in March.
On Saturday, they kick off the tournament against the Dominican Republic, marking the start of Group A. They will also face Suriname and Costa Rica before moving on to the challenges that the knockout stage may present.
Although some teams have brought trimmed-down rosters for the Gold Cup, Mexico has several key pieces in their squad, including strikers Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez, as they look to build form ahead of next year’s World Cup.
Meanwhile, the Domincan Republic get set to make Gold Cup history, playing their first-ever games in the tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Kick-Off?
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Saturday, June 14
- Kick-off Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT
Mexico vs. Dominican Republic head-to-head record (all-time)
- Mexico: 2 wins
- Dominican Republic: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Saturday's Gold Cup opener marks the first time Mexico and the Domincan Republic have played each other since El Tri won 5–1 at the 1990 Central American and Caribbean Games.
Current Form (all competitions)
Mexico
Dominican Republic
Mexico 1–0 Türkiye - 6/10/2025
Dominican Republic 5–0 Dominica - 6/10/2025
Mexico 2–4 Switzerland - 6/7/2025
Guatemala 4–2 Dominican Republic - 6/6/2025
Mexico 2–1 Panama - 3/23/2025
Dominican Republic 2–0 Puerto Rico - 3/25/2025
Canada 0–2 Mexico - 3/20/2025
Mexico 4–0 Honduras - 11/19/2024
Dominican Republic 6–1 Bermuda - 11/19/2024
How to watch Mexico vs. Dominican Republic on TV
Country
Channel
USA (English)
FS1, Fubo, Fox Sports app, ViX
USA( Spanish)
TUDN, Univision, Fubo, Universo NOW
Mexico
TUDN, ViX
Carribean
ESPN 2
United Kingdom and Rest of World
Concacaf GO, YouTube
Mexico Team News
In search of a 10th Gold Cup title this summer, and looking to become the first back-to-back winners since 2011, Mexico have brought a near full-strength roster to the tournament.
While the squad will miss familiar faces Hirving Lozano, Henry Martín, and Luis Romo, several key players are among the roster, including West Ham’s Edson Alvárez, Bournemouth’s Julián Araujo, Genoa’s Johan Vásquez, as well as the strike partnership of AC Milan’s Santiago Giménez and Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez.
Aguirre’s squad also comes into Saturday’s match off a pair of testing friendlies, having beaten Türkiye 1–0 and fallen to Switzerland 4–2, while rotating their team through both matches to keep them rested for the tournament opener.
Jiménez will be one of the players to watch in Group A and throughout the whole tournament, as a potential Golden Boot contender. He joins the squad after scoring 12 goals in 38 matches with Fulham. He is in fine form with El Tri as well, winning the Concacaf Nations League Golden Boot after scoring four goals over the finals weekend, including braces against Canada and Panama.
Meanwhile, in goal, expect Club América’s Luis Angél Malagon to get the start and maintain his spot as Aguirre’s top choice, despite veteran Guillermo Ochoa rejoining the roster at age 39.
El Tri are heavy favorites against the Dominican Republic, but racking up a significant goal tally could help in ensuring they finish atop the group.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Dominican Republic
Mexico predicted lineup vs. Dominican Republic (4-4-2): Malagon; J. Sánchez, Montes, Reyes, Gallardo; Pineda, E. Álvarez, M. Ruiz, Huerta; Jiménez, Giménez
Dominican Republic Team News
It’s a big day for soccer in the Dominican Republic as they get set to take on the Gold Cup for the first time. What better way to make a debut than against the nine-time champion, El Tri?
Former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz makes his way onto the Dominican Republic roster and enters the tournament having not played a club match since his last La Liga appearance with Sevilla in May of 2024.
Before scoring for the Dominican Republic in March against Puerto Rico, he had not found the back of the net in 1,135 days, but now finds himself as a key aspect of the nation’s Gold Cup campaign. The 31-year-old also has a tumultuous international journey, having debuted for the Dominican Republic in 2013, before embarking on a decade-long, unsuccessful attempt to play for Spain, only to return to the Dominican Republic national team earlier in 2025.
Another familiar name will be Leeds United fullback Junior Firpo, who has spent time as a winger with the national team. Meanwhile, Real Madrid Castilla defender Edgar Pujol, 20, could also be a key contributor.
While the Gold Cup will be a new challenge, the Dominican Republic come in off a recent strong match in World Cup qualifying, beating Dominica 5–0. However, they fell short of the third and final round in Concacaf.
Dominican Republic Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Dominican Republic Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico (4-5-1): Valdez; Urbáez, De Lucas, Pujol, Dollenmayer; Rosario, González, Kaparos, Morschel, Reyes; Romero
Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Score Prediction
El Tri are hungry to keep its success going after the Concacaf Nations League win, and it won't be lost on them of how important it will be to rack up a significant goal differential against one of the group's easier opponents.
At the same time, expect Aguirre's lineup to be full-force, given it is the first game of the tournament and for the Dominican Republic to have some nerves in one of the biggest games for their country's soccer history.
Prediction: Mexico 4–0 Dominican Republic