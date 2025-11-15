Mexico vs. Uruguay—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Mexico is back on home soil to kick off the November international action against Uruguay at the Estadio Corona.
Javier Aguirre’s side will hope its lackluster October performances were a mere bump in the road. Mexico were destroyed 4–0 by Colombia and settled for a draw against Ecuador despite the game being there for the taking.
As El Tri’s 2026 World Cup preparations continue, Uruguay will be a formidable foe. Marcelo Bielsa’s side pummeled Mexico 4–0 when they met in the summer of 2024 and El Tri hasn’t defeated La Celeste since the 2016 Copa América.
Uruguay didn’t encounter much trouble in their World Cup qualifiers journey. Now, Bielsa will look to build on a five game unbeaten streak against the team he declined to manage before landing on Uruguay’s touchline.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Mexico vs. Uruguay.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Uruguay Kick-Off?
- Location: Torreon, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Corona
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Mexico vs. Uruguay Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Mexico: 1 win
- Uruguay: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Uruguay 4–0 Mexico (June 5, 2024) - International Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mexico
Uruguay
Mexico 1–1 Ecuador - 10/14/25
Uzbekistan 1–2 Uruguay - 10/13/25
Mexico 0–4 Colombia - 10/11/25
Uruguay 1–0 Dominican Republic - 10/10/25
Mexico 2–2 South Korea - 9/9/25
Chile 0–0 Uruguay - 9/9/25
Mexico 0–0 Japan - 9/6/25
Uruguay 3–0 Peru - 9/4/25
USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25
Uruguay 2–0 Venezuela - 6/10/25
How to Watch Mexico vs. Uruguay on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, fuboTV, ViX, FOX Sports App
Mexico
TUDN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, ViX, Azteca Deportes
Mexico Team News
Aguirre will be glad to have Edson Álvarez and Raúl Jiménez back after the veteran pair recovered from their respective injuries which forced them to miss Mexico’s last two games.
With the pair returning, Aguirre could potentially field a very similar lineup to the one that beat the U.S. men’s national team in the 2025 Gold Cup final. Mexico’s spine for the World Cup appears set and César Montes, Johan Vázquez, Álvarez and Jiménez all are poised to get the nod against Uruguay.
Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora could return to the lineup to be Mexico’s creative outlet in the final third. But with the absence of Alexis Vega and Santiago Gimenez, Diego Lainez and Hirving Lozano could be the two starters on either wing, as Aguirre reverts to a 4-3-3 formation.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay
Mexico predicted lineup vs. Uruguay (4-3-3): Malagón; Reyes, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Ruíz, Álvarez, Mora; Lainez, Jiménez, Lozano.
Uruguay Team News
La Celeste is compromised by the notable absences of Federico Valverde and Darwin Núñez due to injury.
Still, Bielsa can field a formidable side. Giorgian De Arrascaeta will command the attack with Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte providing cover. De Arrascaeta has been sensational in Flamengo’s run to the Copa Libertadores final.
Although the veteran Jose Maria Giménez is back, Club América’s Sebastián Cáceres could get the nod to partner Ronald Araújo in the heart of defense.
With Brian Rodríguez and Rodrigo Aguirre also in contention to start, Bielsa could deploy three Club América players against Mexico, adding even more Liga MX flavor to the contest.
Uruguay Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Uruguay predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-3-3): Mele; Nández, Araújo, Cáceres, Araújo; Bentancur, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Aguirre, Rodríguez.
Mexico vs. Uruguay Score Prediction
It’s hard to envision Mexico being as poor against Uruguay as they were against Colombia. Still, Bielsa’s side are one of the strongest teams in the continent and El Tri face a mighty challenge.
With Jiménez and Mora back in the lineup, Mexico should be able to find a higher level in attack. The problem is that Uruguay has talent to spare in midfield, making it hard to envision this being a match where Mexico’s struggles to sustain long possessions aren’t exploited.
It’ll be a very contested affair where fouls will come in numbers, but in the end, Uruguay has slightly more talent to overcome Aguirre’s side. Nevertheless, this will be a valuable test for El Tri.
Score Prediction: Mexico1–2 Uruguay