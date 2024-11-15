Micah Richards Praises Curtis Jones England Debut as 'One of the Best' in History
It only took 83 minutes in an England shirt for Curtis Jones to showcase his quality on the international stage.
Jones made Lee Carsley's squad for England's November UEFA Nations League fixtures after a great start to his 2024–25 campaign with the Reds. The midfielder has featured in 13 of Liverpool's 17 matches across all competitions, recording one goal and three assists along the way. It was his winner against Chelsea that secured three points for Arne Slot's side at Anfield.
The 23-year-old got the nod in his first senior appearance for the Three Lions against Greece in the aftermath of eight players withdrawing from England's squad, including Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and fellow Liverpool teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Just when it looked like England was cruising to a 0–2 victory in Athens, Jones left his mark on the game. Morgan Gibbs-White found Jones in the penalty area and the Liverpool midfielder sent a brilliant backheel flick into the back of the net.
Former Manchester City player Micah Richards could not hold back his praise for the 23-year-old on The Rest Is Football podcast.
"We don't really produce the player who can play in that pivot role. Angel Gomes played there and did very well at times, but Curtis Jones was extraordinary," Richards said. "That's one of the best England debuts I've ever seen. If you look at Curtis Jones, his body positions, he was always available for the ball every time."
Jones finished the game with 86 touches and just three errant passes out of 68. He also managed seven recoveries and the most tackles (2) in the match.
"I think, him in that role, in terms of just being that person who is not afraid to just get on it, I thought it showed me his character and how fearless he is," Richards continued. "I think the confidence from Liverpool is obviously helping him but going into internationals, he really felt like he was at home."
Jones reflected on his debut after the match and said, "I just went out there and I was playing free and I had a smile on my face. I was enjoying it and I'm happy I came away with a goal as well."
Jones and England are back in action against Ireland on Nov. 17.