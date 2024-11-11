Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Liverpool Star
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the latest Liverpool player looking at time on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa.
Anfield was all smiles when the Reds secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over Aston Villa before the November international break over the weekend. Liverpool continued its dream start under Arne Slot and added three more points to its Premier League title campaign on a weekend when Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all dropped points.
The only blemish on Liverpool's perfect day was Alexander-Arnold's early substitution. The right back pulled up in the early stages of the match and was forced to come off the pitch in the 25th minute. After the game, Slot spoke to the media and issued an update on the defender's fitness.
"It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it's always serious if a player goes out in the first half. Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself," Slot said. "He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something. That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let's wait and see."
Here's the latest on Alexander-Arnold's injury.
When Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Return From Injury?
Liverpool has yet to give a definitive timetable for Alexander-Arnold's return, but Paul Joyce of The Times reported the defender will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The injury could have turned into something more serious had the England international not come off the pitch against Aston Villa, per Joyce.
Although Alexander-Arnold was originally called up to represent the Three Lions during the November international break, the new injury will keep him in Liverpool, ruiling the right back out of England's UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland.
If he is indeed only out for two weeks, the 26-year-old could be back in Slot's squad for the Reds' match against Southampton on Nov. 24. Should Alexander-Arnold's recovery take longer than expected, he could miss the Premier League clash and possibly Liverpool's all-important Champions League showdown with Real Madrid just three days later.
Potential Replacements for Liverpool and England
Both Liverpool and England have natural replacements for Alexander-Arnold. The Reds will deploy 21-year-old Conor Bradley on the right flank should Slot's first choice be stuck on the sidelines when domestic play resumes.
Despite missing some time in October due to injury, Bradley is back with the team and available to round out the Reds' backline. The defender might not have the skill and vision of Alexander-Arnold, but he is a reliable backup who has the rest of Liverpool's strong defense to lean on.
England interim manager Lee Carsley would normally call on Kyle Walker to replace Alexander-Arnold, but the Manchester City defender is a doubt for the Three Lions' upcoming fixtures against Greece and Ireland. The right back just returned from a knee injury and has only played four matches for the Citizens in the last month.
Fellow City teammate Rico Lewis is the next option for England. Despite his young age, the 19-year-old has plenty experience on the right flank; he has started 16 of City's 18 matches across all competitions this season.