Mikel Arteta Reveals Arsenal Reaction to Liverpool’s Premier League Slump
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta downplayed the reation of his squad to Liverpool’s run of four straight defeats, although conceded that the “narrative” swirling around the results is impossible to ignore.
The contrast in form between Arsenal and Liverpool over the past month could not be more stark. While Arne Slot’s defending Premier League champions have slumped to their worst run of form in 11 years, the Gunners are on a five-match winning streak.
The nature of these victories—which have been against opponents who took points off Arsenal last season—makes this purple patch all the sweeter for Arteta and his players. However, the control-conscious head coach isn’t getting blinded by a strong spell in autumn just yet.
Ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night, with two days to let Saturday’s victory over Fulham sink in, Arteta was asked if his players had an extra spring in their step. “I haven’t noticed that,” he assured assembled reporters, “but obviously, there is a lot of narrative afterwards.
“But that’s it,” Arteta continued, “every game in this league is a must-win and a very difficult game to win, and we’re all very appreciative of that, so you don’t get carried away with any of that.”
Arteta knows better than most how fragile a lead at the Premier League summit can be. Arsenal spent 248 days in first place during the 2022–23 campaign yet still finished second to Manchester City, the same position they would hold at the end of 2023–24 despite leading the league with just a fortnight to play.
There was more of a gap up to Liverpool last term and even though Slot’s side are far from the polished machine of last year, Arteta remains defiantly po-faced.
Arteta on Arsenal’s Status as Title Favourites: ‘That’s Just a Feeling’
Arsenal’s manager had no interest in embracing Arsenal’s newfound status as supposed title favourites. “The only thing that I embrace is when I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and the quality that they can deliver, that it gives me that conviction that we can go all the way,” he fired back at a press pack eager for a foolhardy declaration of triumph.
“But that’s it, that’s just a feeling that the next day you have to prove it, the next training session you have to prove it and nothing else, and we cannot be busy thinking about those topics.”
Arteta is right to exercise caution. Eight games is a desperately small sample size by which to judge the remainder of the season—as recent history has taught teams in north London. After eight games of the 2023–24 campaign, Tottenham Hotspur led the league with an unbeaten record of six wins and two draws. Spurs would finish that season fifth, 25 points adrift of eventual champions Manchester City.