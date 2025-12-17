Mikel Arteta Challenges Arsenal to Do One Thing to Break Premier League Title Drought
Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal have reached “another level” this season thanks to improved depth and maturity within the squad as the Gunners target a first Premier League title in 22 years. But it will take even more to realise that ambition.
Since their admission to English football’s top flight in 1919, Arsenal have never previously gone this long between title wins, lasting lifting the Premier League trophy back in 2003–04.
After three near misses in 2022–23, 2023–24 and 2024–25, finishing as runner-up each time, Arteta currently has his Class of ’26 top of the standings approaching the halfway stage.
“We’ve gone to another level this season. Last season, at times, we had 13 or 14 outfield players competing [for places]. It’s not enough,” the manager told TNT Sports.
“We’ve gone and increased the numbers and certainly the quality and, within that, the versatility of this team. We’ve added pieces we didn’t have that can complement each other in a really powerful way, and they have adapted really well.”
During the summer, Arsenal spent heavily—around £272.5 million ($364.6 million)—on seven new players. Piero Hincapié also joined on loan with a £45 million option to buy next year.
His arrival, along with Cristhian Mosquera, has crucially helped cover injury problems in defence, while Martín Zubimendi has particularly strengthened the centre of midfield. Further up the pitch, Arsenal finally have a No. 9 in Viktor Gyökeres, albeit not delivering at the same prolific rate he did for Sporting CP, with extra creativity from Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.
It helps that existing players like Bukayo Saka are also better for experiencing and learning from falling short, something which cannot be achieved overnight.
“You can see the way the team competes and the way the individuals, as well, have evolved and matured. That's something that takes time to get into that position,” Arteta added. “Look at Bukayo and the amount of games that he's played at his age, or [Gabriel] Martinelli or [William] Saliba or big [Gabriel], Jurriën [Timber], he’s 23 years old—that’s what we’ve been building.”
‘Everything Has to Be Perfect’
Arteta has overseen Arsenal’s best sustained run of Premier League finishes in 20 years, taking the club back into the Champions League after six seasons out of Europe’s elite competition. But getting over the line in the Premier League title race requires, he says, perfection—or very close to it.
“[In 2023 – 24], we scored the most goals in the history of Arsenal Football Club and the least goals conceded, the most clean sheets and the most wins. You still don’t win the league. That’s the demands that we have,” Arteta went on to explain.
“So almost everything has to be perfect in this league to give yourself the chance to win it. And now this season, again, we’re producing very, very strong numbers in all departments, and we need to continue to go for another six months.”