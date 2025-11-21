Mikel Arteta Breaks Silence on Gabriel Injury, Confirms Anticipated Length of Absence
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Gabriel Magalhães will be sidelined “for weeks” after picking up an injury during the November international break.
Gabriel looked to be in discomfort during Brazil’s 2–0 win against Senegal, ironically played at Emirates Stadium, before coming off in the second half. Initial reports suggested the Brazilian could miss up to two months as the Arsenal calendar heats up during the festive period, but supporters have been clinging on to hope that he could return sooner.
The Gunners are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby this weekend, Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Chelsea the following the week, and Arteta confirmed all but confirmed Gabriel’s absence for those games as well as detailing when Arsenal should have a clearer picture regarding a potential return.
“Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury with the Brazil national team and he’s going to be out for weeks,” Arteta said in his Friday press conference. “We need to have another scan next Wednesday, and we’ll have the timeline probably much clearer than we have at the moment.
“It’s clearly a blow because he’s our leader in our backline and, to me, it’s never a positive thing.”
Arsenal to Rely on Depth During Hectic Period
Arteta will likely call on summer signings Piero Hincapié and Cristhian Mosquera as Arsenal wait for an updated timeline on Gabriel, giving both players time to impress after limited minutes so far this season.
Hincapié, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, was hampered by a groin injury at the beginning of his tenure in north London. but the Ecuadorian has since recovered to make four appearances across all competitions. After completing the full 90 minutes in two friendlies for Ecuador during the November period, Hincapié could get the starting nod against Spurs on Sunday.
Mosquera is another option who was signed from Valencia over the summer. The 21-year-old Spaniard previously stepped in for William Saliba, but his expertise are on the right-hand side of a centre back duo—making it all the more likely that Hincapié covers for Gabriel as he’s naturally left-footed.
Riccardo Calafiori is also an option to shift inside from left back, though an early exit from Italy’s November camp has cast doubt on his availability come Sunday. Arteta confirmed Calafiori has not trained yet with the team, but in theory he could line up in central defence—a position he excelled in for his country at Euro 2024—and that would allow Myles Lewis-Skelly to come back into the fold at full back.
Arsenal Injuries for North London Derby
Player
Position
Status
Gabriel
Defender
Out
Riccardo Calafiori
Defender
Doubt
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
Out
Viktor Gyökeres
Forward
Doubt
Noni Madueke
Forward
Out
Kai Havertz
Forward
Out
Gabriel Martinelli
Forward
Out
Gabriel Jesus
Forward
Out