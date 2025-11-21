Six Major Talking Points As Premier League Returns With Gameweek 12
As far as mid-season international breaks go, November’s was one of the most eventful of recent memory. However, the Premier League’s return will still be wildly celebrated this weekend.
With the title race heating up and the relegation fight intensifying, crunch clashes will be staged across the country, with the north London derby headlining a bumper round of action.
Gameweek 12 is rich with narratives at both ends of the division, so here are six storylines to watch out for on the Premier League’s return.
Chelsea Aim to Avoid Another Blunder
Chelsea entered the international period in largely encouraging form. Barring an underwhelming draw against Qarabağ in the Champions League, domestic wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur lifted spirits after a shock defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland in late October.
The Blues were stunned in the dying embers of their clash with the overperforming Black Cats and will be fearing another potential banana skin fixture against Burnley this weekend.
Chelsea kick off the Premier League action by visiting Turf Moor on Saturday lunchtime and they know victory would move them within just three points of Arsenal ahead of the north London derby. It’s too early to rule Enzo Maresca’s men out of the title picture, but a slip-up in Lancashire would serve as another sizeable blow to their outside chances of glory.
Burnley have scored more goals than any other team in the bottom eight and their defensive record on home soil has been relatively impressive. They have conceded just four times in five Turf Moor Premier League fixtures, almost shutting out reigning champions Liverpool earlier this term. The Clarets will be no pushovers.
The Rob Edwards Era Commences at Molineux
Wolves’ campaign has been an unequivocal disaster. The recent dismissal of Vítor Pereira was unsurprising given they have accumulated just two points from 11 Premier League games and been dumped out of the Carabao Cup. They have scored fewer and conceded more than any other side in England’s top flight.
The November break has offered them the chance to reset, however, with Rob Edwards poached from Middlesbrough to manage the Old Gold. The 42-year-old was relegated with Luton Town during his last Premier League adventure, but helped the Hatters achieve some respectable results.
A home start is favourable, but Crystal Palace are not necessarily the opposition Edwards would have wanted on his return to Molineux—the former Wales international having played and coached at Wolves previously. Oliver Glasner is a fierce foe on the touchline and things could get off to a rocky start for Edwards this Saturday.
Liverpool Begin Favourable Run
Liverpool’s mini-resurgence was brought to a halt before the international period, the Reds deservedly beaten 3–0 by Manchester City at the Etihad. Successive victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid were undone during another limp and disjointed display.
However, the Reds have the opportunity to build some momentum on their return to action, with a home clash against Nottingham Forest marking the beginning of a winnable run. Liverpool host PSV Eindhoven in Europe next Wednesday before closing out the month away at West Ham United, after which they begin December with matches against newly-promoted Sunderland and Leeds United.
Arne Slot will be targeting five successive victories before an awkward trip to San Siro to face Inter in the Champions League, and the Dutchman can ill-afford any more slip-ups. The reigning Premier League champions are arguably out of the title picture already, but more inconsistency could result in them facing an unwanted battle for a top four berth.
Liverpool must put a string of results together after seven defeats from their last ten games. That begins against Nottingham Forest—who won this exact fixture in Slot’s debut season.
Erling Haaland: 32 Goals and Counting
Erling Haaland has been an unstoppable force during the opening months of the 2025–26 campaign. The towering Norwegian has been tormenting defences and bamboozling goalkeepers at will, racking up an astonishing 32 goals for club and country since the start of the season.
The November period saw Haaland score another four goals across thumping 4–1 wins over Estonia and Italy, clinching a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Norway. Confidence is at peak levels for the insatiable striker, who faces a firm test this weekend.
Manchester City, who thrust themselves firmly back into contention for the title with their demolition of Liverpool, travel to Newcastle United on Saturday looking to apply pressure to table-toppers Arsenal. Despite their disappointing away form, the Magpies have been an absolute handful on home soil, pushing Liverpool and Arsenal all the way in the Premier League already.
However, with Haaland in such devastating form—supported by an exquisite cast that includes Phil Foden and Jérémy Doku—Man City will be favourites to secure a fifth straight win in all competitions.
Arsenal’s Title Credentials Tested on Derby Day
Should Man City move within a point of Arsenal with victory at St James’ Park, the heat will be turned up a few degrees for Sunday’s derby with Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners host the first competitive meeting between the teams this season and will be full of confidence despite dropping points at Sunderland last time out.
Arsenal’s impeccable defensive record and Tottenham’s inconsistencies will make the Gunners clear favourites, although an injury-hit international period casts some doubt over the fixture. Star centre back Gabriel will be a big miss, while Riccardo Calafiori and Jurriën Timber also suffered knocks in the backline.
Changes to Arsenal’s previously watertight defence could offer Spurs encouragement on their trip to the Emirates Stadium—a venue at which they last won in the league back in November 2010. Tottenham have not been at their best in recent weeks, but they still find themselves fifth in the table and capable of causing a stir.
Sunday’s battle is an enormous test of Arsenal’s title credentials and ability to handle the nerves with Man City breathing down their necks. Their endurance will be further challenged over the coming week with awkward fixtures against Bayern Munich and Chelsea.
Man Utd Seek to Continue Stellar Home Form
Manchester United’s sub-par beginning to the campaign has been put to rest in recent matches, with the Red Devils now enjoying one of their lengthiest unbeaten runs of recent times. They are five games without defeat and have won three of those, although back-to-back 2–2 draws on their travels have halted momentum.
But Ruben Amorim’s side have been a different beast at Old Trafford this season. Bar an unfortunate opening day defeat to Arsenal, Man Utd have won all four of their home games, scoring an impressive 11 goals in that period. Victories over Burnley, Chelsea, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion have reinvigorated the Red Devils.
Man Utd have been playing well, too. Their performances are much-improved—even if there remain concerns in defence—and a star-studded attacking triumvirate has helped them rediscover some form. A visit from Everton, led by former Man Utd manager David Moyes, will prove a tricky but manageable test on Monday night.
The Toffees have only won one of their away games this season, with that triumph coming against bottom-dwellers Wolves, and Man Utd will be smelling another chance to climb the table. Victory on Monday could lift them back into the top four depending on results elsewhere.