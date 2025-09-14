‘More Convinced’—Mikel Arteta Reveals Noni Madueke Reaction to Arsenal Fan Criticism
Mikel Arteta has hailed Noni Madueke for his response to the numerous Arsenal fans who vocally protested his summer arrival from Chelsea.
News of a £52 million ($70.5 million) agreement to sign the winger was met with mixed reactions from Gunners fans. Many questioned the decision to spend so much money on a player they assumed would be a reserve option, and there was even a petition signed by thousands to implore Arsenal not to follow through with the deal.
Those who doubted Madueke have changed their tune, however, as the 23-year-old has arguably been the team’s top performer across the opening weeks of the 2025–26 season. He produced another electric showing in Saturday’s 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest, after which Arteta revealed a conversation he had with Madueke at the peak of the fan disapproval.
“A lot of courage, that’s how I’d describe him,” Arteta told the media of Madueke. “Obviously a lot of quality but a lot of courage.
“We were about to sign him and there was that reaction around him. I spoke to him and he was like, I’ll go for it, I can’t wait to put that shirt on and play for you guys.’
“I said, ‘wow, let’s bring him’. If I was convinced before, I’m more convinced now that he’s going to do it. He has such a power, such a capacity to repeat efforts because to be able to do that physically you have to have a different specimen, I think.
“He’s certainly that but he’s very skilful, very unpredictable. He’s so willing to learn and it brings joy. I look at him and he’s always smiling, he’s always trying things. He gets one wrong, he goes again and that’s what I love about the creative players because you need that to be successful.”
One such doubter of Madueke was none other than Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who apologised to the former Chelsea man directly during TNT Sports’ coverage of the game.
“Noni, have you taken your game to another level?” Keown asked. “Because you look more collective. I was worried about you when you came. Because I thought sometimes you can be a little bit selfish. But now, you seem to have got really good balance to your play. The decisions you’re making have been outstanding.
“I think it’s getting that balance. I think your decision-making has changed. Is that the manager? Is it the new club? What has happened?”
A humble Madueke responded: “I feel it’s important to keep that self-belief that you can get the ball and do it yourself as well.
“As a winger, I feel like you need that. But of course, like you’re saying, I’m playing with such top players and it’s important for me to try and find them as much as I try and play my own type of game. It’s easy to play with these guys. I’m having a great time. Maybe I have taken a step in that direction.”