Three Takeaways From Arsenal’s Resounding 3–0 Win Over Nottingham Forest
Arsenal spoiled Ange Postecoglou’s debut as Nottingham Forest boss as they breezed to a comfortable 3–0 victory over their Midlands visitors in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Australian’s new manager bounce was nowhere to be seen during the first half at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal overpowered their visitors, earning their deserved one-goal advantage at the break via Martín Zubimendi’s thunderous volley.
Viktor Gyökeres swiftly added to Arsenal’s lead after the halftime whistle and Zubimendi managed to secure his brace late in the game with an impressive header that put the the icing on the cake for the Gunners.
Here are three key takeaways from a straightforward win for Arsenal.
Martín Zubimendi Guides Arsenal to Victory
Arsenal suffered an early setback at Anfield before the September international break as their overly cautious approach haunted them in defeat to reigning champions Liverpool. Already three points behind their title foes, slipping up at home to Forest was never an option.
The Gunners played with the swagger they had lacked on Merseyside, dominating possession and moving the ball quickly through the lines. Intricate passing sequences unlocked Forest’s rearguard, but it was a corker from Zubimendi that offered them breathing room at the break.
The Spaniard scored just twice in 48 appearances for Real Sociedad last season and has now already matched that tally this term as he glossed the scoreline with his second-half header. The diminutive midfielder is not renowned for his aerial ability but leapt impressively to guide home Arsenal’s third.
Zubimendi had little defensive work to do as Forest struggled to create opportunities on the counter attack, but he was stellar in possession. Whether it was his pinpoint distribution or surprise goalscoring prowess, the 26-year-old dazzled his new followers.
No Bukayo Saka, No Problem
Hearts sank when Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s first home game of the season and he was sorely missed at Anfield. But the forward’s creativity was effortlessly replaced by summer recruits Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze against Forest.
Madueke, who looked bright in spurts against Liverpool, immediately set about tormenting Morato, the Brazilian central defender starting the match as Forest’s left back. He was typically brave in possession, showcasing both his ability to cut inside on his preferred left foot and glide to the touchline.
Eze was similarly brilliant on the other flank, underscoring his versatility by drifting into a wider position than he usually played for Crystal Palace. He grabbed the assist for Arsenal’s second of the afternoon following a quick sprint and accurate first-time cross, exuding impressive confidence on his first start for his new employers. He was a constant livewire, running through his repertoire of tricks and flicks.
Arsenal have bolstered their depth in wide areas having lacked cutting edge on the flanks without Saka last season. Saturday’s attacking performance is hugely encouraging for Mikel Arteta moving forward.
More Injury Woes for Arteta
Injuries have been the prevailing theme of Arsenal’s campaign and their issues were exacerbated against Forest. The Gunners entered Saturday’s fixture without Saka, William Saliba, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Christian Nørgaard, with Martin Ødegaard adding his name to an extensive list of absentees after just 18 minutes.
Arsenal’s captain initially soldiered on after a hefty fall jarred his shoulder, but he was eventually replaced by his deputy Ethan Nwaneri. The Norwegian suffered a similar injury against Leeds United in his second outing of the season, adding an extra layer of concern as he trudged off at the Emirates Stadium.
Fitness issues are not a new occurrence for Arsenal, with their treatment room having been regularly packed to the rafters in recent years. Their worrying injury record once again threatens to derail the early portion of their campaign, star players notable in their absence during the defeat to Liverpool before the international break.
Arsenal must address their injury issues if they’re to usurp Liverpool at the summit this season. Forest didn’t punish them on Saturday, but other teams might.