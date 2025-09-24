‘Different Specimen’—Mikel Arteta Provides Encouraging Kai Havertz Update
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out Kai Havertz returning from injury in a matter, “weeks” rather than “months”, even if that scenario still isn’t considered likely.
According to Arteta, Havertz is “a different specimen” who may defy expectation in his recovery.
The German attacker missed a crucial chunk of last season that left the Gunners short up front because of a hamstring problem. Frustratingly, he suffered a knee injury a few days after the opening game of 2025–26 that has ruled him out since.
Havertz is not currently expected back before late November, but Arteta suggests nothing is firm.
“With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don’t know if it can be weeks, you never know because this is Kai and he’s a different specimen,” the boss told reporters.
“We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back, and back for the long term as well, so it is very important to look after that knee. So far, he’s progressing pretty well.”
Why Have Arsenal Suffered So Many Injuries?
Havertz is not the only Arsenal player currently unavailable. Pep Guardiola complained about fatigue and injuries in the wake of Sunday’s 1–1 draw with Manchester City, but Gunners fans have plenty of reason to feel aggrieved and frustrated by their own team’s situation.
Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard have both missed games this season. Noni Madueke is the latest injury casualty, while Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined long-term.
Arteta insisted that the medical department is trying to get to the bottom of every problem, as was the case with Saka. But others are just plain bad luck or accidents.
“We looked at everything,” he said.
“The one with Noni is bad luck; it's a very unfortunate incident. With Kai, something similar. With Ben White, it was similar. With Martin, same as all the guys that have been out, very similar, because he damaged his shoulder twice during the same action on the floor, which is very unlikely to happen.
“With Bukayo, it was more of a muscular injury with the hamstring, maybe something to look more in depth, and we absolutely did that. We try to keep that as low as possible.”