Report: Arsenal Learn Extent of Noni Madueke Injury, Games Winger Will Miss

Martin Ødegaard provided an update on his shoulder injury.

Jamie Spencer

Noni Madueke is facing a spell on the sidelines.
Noni Madueke is facing a spell on the sidelines. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is expected to miss around two months because of a knee injury suffered during the first half of Sunday’s draw with Manchester City.

Since making his Arsenal debut as a substitute against Manchester United in the opening game of the season, City was Madueke’s fifth consecutive start across the Premier League and Champions League. But what Mikel Arteta described as “an issue very early in the match” left the £52 million ($70.3 million) summer signing unable to continue beyond half-time.

Now, Madueke is reported by The Athletic to have had a scan on Monday that revealed damage pointing towards a two-month absence that could rule him out until late November. The positive aspect of such news is that the 23-year-old avoided a more serious season-ending ACL injury.

Bukayo Saka was the player who replaced Madueke after himself missing recent games against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest with a hamstring issue.

A two-month layoff could see Madueke miss 10 Arsenal games, plus three World Cup qualifiers and a friendly for England, returning after the November international break. The Gunners are due to face Newcastle United at St James’s Park on Sept. 28, and have three Champions League fixtures, including a clash against Atlético Madrid, to contend with, but the schedule is otherwise favourable.

Games Noni Madueke Could Miss With Knee Injury

Date

Fixture

Competition

Sept. 24, 2025

Port Vale vs. Arsenal

Carabao Cup

Sept. 28, 2025

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Premier League

Oct. 1, 2025

Arsenal vs. Olympiacos

Champions League

Oct. 4, 2025

Arsenal vs. West Ham United

Premier League

Oct. 9, 2025

England vs. Wales

International Friendly

Oct. 14, 2025

Latvia vs. England

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Oct. 18, 2025

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Premier League

Oct. 21, 2025

Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid

Champions League

Oct. 26, 2025

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Premier League

Nov. 1, 2025

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Premier League

Nov. 4, 2025

Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal

Champions League

Nov. 8, 2025

Sunderland vs. Arsenal

Premier League

Nov. 13, 2025

England vs. Serbia

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Nov. 16, 2025

Albania vs. England

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Martin Ødegaard Provides Injury Update

Martin Ødegaard
Martin Ødegaard has dealt with a repeat shoulder issue. / Catherine Ivill-AMA/Getty Images

Martin Ødegaard come off in the first halves against both Leeds United and Forest due to a repeat shoulder problem, before missing out altogether for the City match.

Speaking ahead of that game, the Arsenal captain clarified the exact nature of his ailment. “My shoulder was very sore, but I’ve just been taking it day by day, working hard. It’s the same shoulder I hurt in the Leeds United game, pretty much the same injury, so just really bad luck,” Ødegaard said in his captain’s column in Sunday’s matchday programme.

“The first injury healed well, I was over it, but then the same thing happened again. It had never happened to me in 11 years, but it happens twice in two weeks. It’s a strange one, very unfortunate.”

Jamie Spencer
