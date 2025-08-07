‘Take Another Step’—Mikel Arteta Reacts to Early Viktor Gyokeres Concerns After Goalless Start
Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence that Viktor Gyökeres will be at “100% or more” by the time Arsenal open their Premier League season against Manchester United on August 17.
Gyökeres has played 77 minutes across pre-season defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal, so far unable to find the net for his new club.
The Swede, costing up to £63.5 million ($84.9 million) once easily achievable add-ons get triggered, has big expectation on his shoulders after 97 goals for Sporting CP in the last two seasons alone.
Gyökeres only had 14 touches of the ball and a single shot on target as Arsenal, as a whole, struggled with Villarreal’s counterattacking. Arteta was asked by reporters afterwards if the former Coventry City forward would be ready for the visit to Old Trafford later this month.
“100%,” the manager replied. “I think mentally, and understanding what he needs to do, he will be 100% or more. Because he is so willing and so confident he can deliver straight away, I have no doubts he will be in a really good place.”
Arteta explained that Gyökeres starting against Villarreal, having only appeared as a late substitute against Spurs, was an “important” step forward in the process.
“He’s been with us only a week or so, but I already saw a lot of things and a lot of purpose, especially the way he was attacking in certain spaces,” Arteta said. “So, in general, for a lot of players that haven't played many minutes, we have a lot now that they’re going to be ready for Saturday [against Athletic Club] in a much better condition.”
One of the factors in Gyökeres, specifically, needing time to get up to speed relates to the measures he went to in order to secure the transfer to Arsenal in the first place. The player refused to train with Sporting to put pressure on the club while he was holding out for the move.
“Every day in training I think he is getting a really good feeling,” Arteta continued.
“He is building connections outside, which is really important with players that are going to help him to get in the position that he needs to get in. His fitness level, he hasn’t trained with a team for two months. I think he is on five sessions before [Wednesday]. I think on Saturday he will take another step and be in a better condition.”