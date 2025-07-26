Viktor Gyokeres Issued ‘Huge Fine’ Over Arsenal Transfer Protests
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres was docked his entire salary for the month of July over his conduct during negotiations with Arsenal, a report has revealed.
Gyökeres made no secret of his determination to join Arsenal and ended up going on strike, refusing to return for pre-season in an attempt to force Sporting to abide by a gentleman’s agreement which club president Frederico Varandas publicly insisted did not exist.
The two clubs have finally reached an agreement over a transfer worth an initial €63.5million (£55.5 million, $74.6 million) plus a further €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million) in bonuses, but not before Gyökeres accepted a significant fine for his refusal to train.
According to Record, Gyökeres missed a total of 13 days with his protest, but a social media post of him on holiday in Mallorca when he should have been in training left Varandas seething and saw the Sporting president demand a full month’s salary as punishment.
Keen to move on from the saga, Gyökeres agreed to Varandas’s demands and accepted the fine of €350,000 (£306,000, $410,000).
Fortunately for Gyökeres, he may not feel the financial blow after being granted permission to collect the bonuses owed to him for his performances last season. On top of a payment for being part of Sporting’s Liga Portugal title victory, Gyökeres also pocketed €500,000 ($587,000) for recording more than 50 goals and assists combined.
The star forward is now putting the finishing touches on a move to Arsenal which will see him handed the club’s famous No.14 shirt, worn by none other than Thierry Henry, as well as a salary which will likely help him move on from his fine fairly quickly.
The Gunners are in Singapore on their pre-season tour but are hopeful of welcoming Gyökeres into the group imminently, although his lack of training over the past month may delay his first appearance for his new side.