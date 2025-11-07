‘We Know’—Mikel Arteta Takes Issue With Premier League Title Claim
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions the Premier League title is his side’s to lose ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Sunderland.
The Gunners already sit six points clear at the top of the table after just 10 games, producing the sort of defensive excellence which has seen them touted as genuine contenders to break Chelsea’s all-time record of conceding just 15 goals across an entire season.
With second-placed Manchester City hosting third-placed Liverpool in Sunday’s final action, Arsenal have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the standings, but Arteta insisted this weekend is no more significant than any other.
“Every weekend is crucial,” he told his Friday news conference. “There are weekends that for other possible results or other games, maybe they are a little bit more important but at the end you need to just conquer a certain amount of points if you want to achieve your goals and the three points against Sunderland tomorrow are going to be really tough and we’re going to have to really earn them.”
It was then put to Arteta that the only team capable of stopping Arsenal from being crowned Premier League champions next summer are the Gunners themselves.
“No, I don’t agree,” he said firmly. “I’m sorry, because any team has the capacity, and I’m sure they believe as well that they can do it, so we are fully aware of that.
“We know our strength, we know the things that we have to improve as well, and we're just focused on that.”
Arteta: Credit for Performances Not Important
While Arsenal are now widely accepted to be the favourites to win this season’s Premier League title, debate has swirled around their status alongside some of the division’s all-time great sides.
The Gunners are producing some of the finest defensive results in competition history, but Arteta insisted he has no interest in patting himself on the back over Arsenal’s boosted reputation.
“It’s not about credit, it’s about doing it, and once you’ve done it, do it again, and that’s what we have to do,” he said. “Today, train at our best, try to improve, try to give a lot of clarity to the players and understanding of the game that we have to play tomorrow and tomorrow is execution day again.”
Arsenal’s trip to Sunderland comes 24 hours before the weekend’s headline clash between City and Liverpool. Predictably, Arteta had no interest in backing a winner.
“I’m just focused on tomorrow’s game, how crucial, how difficult and how tough it’s going to be and that’s the first step we have to make,” he concluded.