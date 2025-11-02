SI

How Arsenal’s Defence Compares to 2004–05 Chelsea Record Holders

The Gunners are looking to break one of the Premier League’s most famous records.

Tom Gott

Arsenal are chasing down Chelsea’s defensive record.
Arsenal are chasing down Chelsea’s defensive record. / George Wood/Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal’s status as perhaps the leading candidates to win the 2025–26 Premier League title is built around their defence.

Mikel Arteta has built a defensive unit so dominant that not only are teams struggling to score against them, but goalkeeper David Raya is hardly even facing shots on target behind the centre back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel.

Jurriën Timber’s emergence as an elite right back, coupled with the wealth of options available as inverted left backs, have made facing Arsenal a frightening prospect and their defensive strength is so impressive that they may have one eye on Chelsea’s famous defensive record from 2004–05.

Led by José Mourinho, Chelsea created the meanest defence in Premier League history as they conceded just 15 goals across 38 games en route to winning the title.

John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho formed one of the league’s all-time great partnerships, flanked most often by Paulo Ferreira on the right and future Arsenal man William Gallas on the left and ahead of goalkeeper Petr Čech as Chelsea made light work of the rest of the division.

Mourinho’s men lost just once across 38 games to win their first title of the Premier League era, and Arteta is now looking to replicate that success with a mean defence of his own.

Back in October 2024, Terry took to Instagram to claim Chelsea’s record will never be broken.

“I recently got sent this list of the 15 goals we conceded in 2004–05, I can’t help but be annoyed but also very proud to be part of a great team,” he explained. “Going over the games and goals in my head thinking this should be 10 or less.

“Records are there to be broken, but I’m not sure 15 goals conceded in the Premier League will ever be beat.”

How Arsenal Compare to Chelsea’s Defensive Record

Gameweek

Chelsea 2004–05 Total Goals Conceded

Arsenal 2025–26 Total Goals Conceded

1

0

0

2

0

0

3

0

1

4

1

1

5

1

2

6

1

3

7

1

3

8

1

3

9

2

3

10

2

3

11

3

TBC

12

3

TBC

13

4

TBC

14

6

TBC

15

6

TBC

16

6

TBC

17

8

TBC

18

8

TBC

19

8

TBC

20

8

TBC

21

8

TBC

22

8

TBC

23

8

TBC

24

8

TBC

25

8

TBC

26

8

TBC

27

8

TBC

28

8

TBC

29

9

TBC

30

10

TBC

31

11

TBC

32

12

TBC

33

13

TBC

34

13

TBC

35

14

TBC

36

14

TBC

37

14

TBC

38

15

TBC

feed

