How Arsenal’s Defence Compares to 2004–05 Chelsea Record Holders
Arsenal’s status as perhaps the leading candidates to win the 2025–26 Premier League title is built around their defence.
Mikel Arteta has built a defensive unit so dominant that not only are teams struggling to score against them, but goalkeeper David Raya is hardly even facing shots on target behind the centre back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel.
Jurriën Timber’s emergence as an elite right back, coupled with the wealth of options available as inverted left backs, have made facing Arsenal a frightening prospect and their defensive strength is so impressive that they may have one eye on Chelsea’s famous defensive record from 2004–05.
Led by José Mourinho, Chelsea created the meanest defence in Premier League history as they conceded just 15 goals across 38 games en route to winning the title.
John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho formed one of the league’s all-time great partnerships, flanked most often by Paulo Ferreira on the right and future Arsenal man William Gallas on the left and ahead of goalkeeper Petr Čech as Chelsea made light work of the rest of the division.
Mourinho’s men lost just once across 38 games to win their first title of the Premier League era, and Arteta is now looking to replicate that success with a mean defence of his own.
Back in October 2024, Terry took to Instagram to claim Chelsea’s record will never be broken.
“I recently got sent this list of the 15 goals we conceded in 2004–05, I can’t help but be annoyed but also very proud to be part of a great team,” he explained. “Going over the games and goals in my head thinking this should be 10 or less.
“Records are there to be broken, but I’m not sure 15 goals conceded in the Premier League will ever be beat.”
How Arsenal Compare to Chelsea’s Defensive Record
Gameweek
Chelsea 2004–05 Total Goals Conceded
Arsenal 2025–26 Total Goals Conceded
1
0
0
2
0
0
3
0
1
4
1
1
5
1
2
6
1
3
7
1
3
8
1
3
9
2
3
10
2
3
11
3
TBC
12
3
TBC
13
4
TBC
14
6
TBC
15
6
TBC
16
6
TBC
17
8
TBC
18
8
TBC
19
8
TBC
20
8
TBC
21
8
TBC
22
8
TBC
23
8
TBC
24
8
TBC
25
8
TBC
26
8
TBC
27
8
TBC
28
8
TBC
29
9
TBC
30
10
TBC
31
11
TBC
32
12
TBC
33
13
TBC
34
13
TBC
35
14
TBC
36
14
TBC
37
14
TBC
38
15
TBC