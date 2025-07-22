SI

Milan vs. Arsenal: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Mikel Arteta could unveil a glut of new signings for the first fixture of Arsenal’s pre-season tour.

Milan take on Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
Arsenal are in preseason action for the first time this summer, as they take on Italian giants Milan in Singapore on Wednesday.

The Gunners came close to grasping silverware again in 2024–25, although they fell well short of expectations in the Premier League. While Mikel Arteta’s side achieved a third-straight second-place finish, they struggled to fight alongside Liverpool in the title race and the Reds eventually cantered down the stretch.

There was greater success in Europe, but their memorable Champions League quarterfinal triumph over Real Madrid was followed up by defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semis.

2025–26 has thus been regarded as a make-or-break year for Arteta’s project, and Arsenal have started the summer on an aggressive footing with several new signings already brought in.

Milan are starting afresh again this summer following the departure of Sergio Conceição as manager, with a familiar face returning to lead the Rossoneri. Massimilano Allegri guided Milan to the Scudetto in 2011, and he was appointed as Conceição’s successor at the end of a disappointing 2024–25 campaign.

The Rossoneri beat neighbours Inter in the Supercoppa Italiana final at the start of 2025, but were hopeless in Serie A, finishing eighth, and they failed to qualify for Europe after losing the Coppa Italia final to Bologna 1–0.

Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this preseason friendly.

What Time Does Milan vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

  • Location: Kallang, Singapore
  • Stadium: Singapore National Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, 23 July
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

Milan vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Milan: 1 win
  • Arsenal: 4 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Arsenal 3–1 Milan (March 15, 2018) - Europa League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Milan

Arsenal

Milan 2–0 Monza - 24/05/25

Southampton 1–2 Arsenal - 25/05/25

Roma 3–1 Milan - 18/05/25

Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle - 18/05/25

Milan 0–1 Bologna - 14/05/25

Liverpool 2–2 Arsenal - 11/05/25

Milan 3–1 Bologna - 09/05/25

PSG 2–1 Arsenal - 07/05/25

Genoa 1–2 Milan - 05/05/25

Arsenal 1–2 Bournemouth - 03/05/25

How to Watch Milan vs. Arsenal on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network

United Kingdom

arsenal.com

Canada

N/A

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Milan Team News

New manager Allegri has named a 26-man squad for Milan’s Asia-Pacific tour, and has opted to leave out standout new addition Luka Modrić. The veteran midfielder will be given the chance to rest over the next couple of weeks having played for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

The 39-year-old played a mammoth 73 times for club and country last season.

Striker Santiago Giménez has also been left out after his successful Gold Cup campaign with Mexico. Like Modrić, he’ll report for the start of preseason on Aug. 4.

Supporters will catch a glimpse of summer arrival Samuele Ricci in Rossoneri colours for the first time.

Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Milan predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Jiménez, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlović; Ricci, Fofana; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leão; Colombo

Arsenal Team News

Arteta has opted for a slightly bigger squad than Allegri, with 30 Arsenal players flying out to Singapore.

Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined due to an ACL tear sustained at the start of the year, but Gabriel, who missed the end of last season because of a significant hamstring injury, has made Arteta’s squad. Whether he’ll be fit to play a role on Wednesday remains to be seen.

Seven academy players, including 15-year-old Max Dowman, are hoping to impress this summer, while new arrivals Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga could make their debuts here. Noni Madueke has stayed at home after his 2024–25 season was prolonged in the United States.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Milan

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Milan (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Milan vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

This is the first summer outing for both teams, so we shouldn’t expect the most intense or highest quality game in Singapore on Wednesday.

It’ll be interesting to see how an Allegri-led Milan will look given how uninspiring his Juventus outfits were during his second tenure, and the new manager doesn’t have the most talented of squads at his disposal following the exits of Theo Hernández and Tijjani Reijnders. They’re particularly short up top, but do have Rafael Leão available.

Arsenal will chop and change, with Arteta likely to bed in new signings and give a few of the kids a run out. However, they should be able to assert some supremacy in this fixture and get their summer off to a winning start.

Prediction: Milan 1–2 Arsenal

Published
