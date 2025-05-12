Nashville Latino Supporters Boycott Charlotte Match, Cite Immigration Arrests
Nashville SC picked up a 2–1 win over Charlotte FC on Matchday 12 of the 2025 MLS season, yet the on-pitch result was far from the main talking point.
Usually one of the most vibrant atmospheres in American soccer, Geodis Park missed a significant flare on Saturday night from its Latino fans, a measure they said was a result of the recent heightened activity from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Tennessee.
La Brigada De Oro, one of the club’s official supporters groups, revealed many members chose not to come to the match, and it also cancelled pre-match tailgates, with worries of immigration officers targeting the predominantly Latino/Hispanic supporters’ group.
"In solidarity with the injustices that we are experiencing right at this very moment within our Latino/Hispanic community...we have decided to cancel this Saturday’s tailgate,” the group posted ahead of the match.
“During difficult times, family stands together...When one of us is affected, we all are. And at this moment, it doesn't feel prudent to celebrate, cheer and party while so many families within our community are being separated and destroyed."
The gaping hole in the supporters’ section was evident throughout the match, and several other supporters' groups held a 10-minute silence. They also displayed banners in English and Spanish saying, “We are not all here.”
“People are afraid to go out, because we know that we are being targeted, the Latino community is being targeted,” said Abel Costa of La Brigada de Oro to 615 Soccer. “[ICE] are searching, they're looking, they're patrolling where the Latino communities are based the most here in Nashville.”
Nashville SC’s pre-match ceremony also included a flag for La Brigada De Oro, and the club extended its support online and through their actions in the stadium.
Reports emerged midway through the match that Geodis Park security had requested the signs be removed, as they violated the MLS sign policy. However, Nashville SC released a statement, debunking those claims.
“In accordance with Major League Soccer policy, all banners, signs, and flags in the supporter’s section are inspected to ensure they comply with league rules and regulations," the Nashville SC statement said. "The banners referenced were displayed in the section, inspected by venue security personnel, and permitted to remain in place.”
A separate Nashville SC supporters’ group, The Roadies, stepped up to help their fellow fans, stating online that proceeds from their tailgate would go towards the Belonging Fund, which provides emergency resources to those in need.
Additionally, supporters from around the league rallied, with Colorado Rapids fans hanging banners that said "we stand with La Brigada de Oro" in their home match with the San Jose Earthquakes.
It all created a worrying atmosphere for the match and raised concerns about the upcoming soccer and global events coming to the United States in the next three years, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the LA 2028 Olympic Games.
Earlier in the week, U.S. President Donald Trump launched the FIFA World Cup task force, with Vice President J.D. Vance stressing that visitors would have to return home promptly after the tournament, raising concerns for one of the world's most popular sports tourism events.
On the pitch, Nashville picked up all three points in one of the best attacking matchups in MLS, with Jacob Shaffelburg scoring his first goal of the season, and Hanky Mukhtar finding the net in the 2-1 win.