MLS Cup Playoffs: Who’s In, Bracket Locked After Decision Day

The path to the MLS Cup final on Dec. 6 was confirmed on Saturday night.

The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs will end with MLS Cup on Dec. 6, hosted by the highest remaining seed.
The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs will end with MLS Cup on Dec. 6, hosted by the highest remaining seed. / Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2025 MLS regular season has come to a close, and the pathway through the MLS Cup playoffs has been confirmed for the 19 teams that have qualified across the league. 

The final matchday brought exponential excitement, with San Diego FC overtaking Vancouver Whitecaps FC to finish first in the Western Conference while FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake snatched the final spots amid a four-team shootout.

Earlier in the day, the Eastern Conference bracket became clearer, with FC Cincinnati sealing second-place with a win over CF Montréal, and Inter Miami settling into third after a hat-trick from Lionel Messi secured the MLS Golden Boot

Teams will now look towards their path to MLS Cup, focusing on the first round best-of-three series, after the eighth and ninth seeds in each conference compete in their respective Wild Card games.

Here’s how the path to MLS Cup on Dec. 6 and the Philip F. Anschutz trophy looks now that the 34-game regular season has concluded. 

Eastern Conference MLS Cup Playoff Bracket 

Philadelphia Union
The Philadelphia Union captured the Supporters' Shield as the best team in the 2025 regular season. / Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Union secured the MLS Supporters' Shield as the best team in the regular season, and will have home advantage through every round of the MLS Cup playoffs that they advance to, including MLS Cup final on Dec. 6.

Higher Seed (Host Game 1 and 3)

Lower Seed (Host Game 2)

Philadelphia Union (1)

Wild Card Winner (Chicago Fire or Orlando City SC)

FC Cincinnati (2)

Columbus Crew (7)

Inter Miami (3)

Nashville SC (6)

Charlotte FC (4)

New York City FC (5)

Western Conference MLS Cup Playoff Bracket 

MLS Cup Playoffs
Anders Dreyer led San Diego FC to the top of the Western Conference. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

San Diego FC topped the Western Conference with 63 points after a Decision Day win over the Portland Timbers, which pushed them past Vancovuer Whitecaps FC for the top spot. They will hold home advantage in the playoffs until MLS Cup final, should they advance to that point.

Higher Seed (Hosts Game 1 and 3)

Lower Seed (Hosts Game 2)

San Diego FC (1)

Wild Card Winner (Portland Timbers or Real Salt Lake)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2)

FC Dallas (7)

LAFC (3)

Austin FC (6)

Minnesota United (4)

Seattle Sounders FC (5)

When are the MLS Cup Playoffs?

  • MLS Cup playoffs Wild Card Round––Wednesday, Oct. 22 (Single knockout)
  • MLS Cup playoffs First Round–– Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 9 (Best-of-Three Series)
  • MLS Cup playoffs Conference Semifinals––Saturday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 23 (Single Knockout)
  • MLS Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final––Saturday, Nov. 29 (Single knockout)
  • MLS Cup playoffs Western Conference Final––Sunday, Nov. 30 (Single knockout)
  • MLS Cup Final–– Dec. 6 (Single knockout)

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

