MLS Cup Playoffs: Predicting Every Western Conference Round One Series
The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs have arrived.
In the Western Conference, the 2025 season has already seen the arrival of two of the world’s biggest superstars from the last decade in Son Heung-min to LAFC and Thomas Müller to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
All that, in addition to the best MLS expansion team ever, San Diego FC.
It was a regular season to remember, but which teams will be poised to make an extended run through the postseason? It all starts with the first round best-of-three series, before advancing teams go through the single knockout rounds of the conference semifinals, conference finals and MLS Cup final on Dec. 6
Here's how Sports Illustrated sees the first round playing out. Check out our predictions for the Eastern Conference as well.
San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers (No. 1 vs. No. 8)
San Diego FC come into the playoffs having topped the Western Conference in their expansion season. They come up against a Portland Timbers side that is back in the playoffs proper after two straight years in the wild card.
San Diego will lean on Anders Dreyer’s production in this series after the Danish winger finished with 19 goals and 17 assists in his first year in MLS, making him a contender for MLS MVP. Meanwhile, in midfield, they will look to the rising Jeppe Tverskov, who has been another outstanding player in the project.
Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s availability is up in the air following an internal matter, which reportedly featured a verbal altercation after being substituted against the Houston Dynamo.
The schisms within San Diego’s momentum could provide a significant opportunity for Portland to cash in, and they’ll hope Antony, Kevin Kelsy and David Da Costa can provide enough for them to cause an upset, even after losing 4–0 on Decision Day to San Diego.
Prediction: San Diego FC Advances in Two Games
Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders (No. 4 vs. No. 5)
Minnesota United are the supposed favorites in this matchup after their counter-pressing style under head coach Eric Ramsay led them to third place in the Western Conference. Yet, they come up against a Seattle Sounders FC side that always seems to find their form in the biggest moments.
The Loons have not looked the same since selling Canadian striker Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal and have been dealing with a slew of injuries. They’ve relied even more on MLS Goalkeeper of the Year contender Dayne St. Clair, to save their fortunes.
Coming up against Seattle, though, they see a team that knows how to win games and has several weapons to do so. Brian Schmetzer’s side can look to the attacking forces of Danny Musovski, Albert Rusnák, Jesus Ferreira and Paul Rothrock. At the back, they also have last year’s MLS Defender of the Year, Jackson Ragen.
But the Sounders will be missing DP midfielder Pedro de la Vega due to injury, making the challenge potentially even more of a coin flip.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC Advances in Three Games
LAFC vs. Austin FC (No. 3 vs. No. 6)
LAFC have been outstanding since signing Son Heung-min for a league record $26 million in the summer, and are undoubtedly an MLS Cup contender.
But Austin FC provide a new challenge: A playoff team.
With Son, LAFC have not beaten a team that finished higher than seventh in the Western Conference, and the consistent success that both the South Korean and teammate Denis Bouanga have been on has been against weaker opponents.
Austin FC are the highest-ranked team that LAFC will have played with Son in their ranks. That doesn’t necessarily make LAFC any less of a favorite, but just means the two may need to elevate their game further.
The Black and Gold are the favorites , but come up against Austin’s All-Star goalkeeper Brad Stuver, as well as an in-form striker in Myrto Uzuni, and midfielder Owen Wolff.
Prediction: LAFC Advances in Two Games
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas (No. 2 vs. No. 7)
The Vancouver Whitecaps let the top spot in the Western Conference slip on Decision Day with a 2–1 loss to FC Dallas, who they meet in the first round of the playoffs. For Dallas, that’s immense confidence, and for Vancouver, a worrying trend.
While that game saw Vancouver center back Mathiás Laborda take an early red card, it also showed that Dallas can frustrate Vancouver, be solid at the back and make the most of their chances in front of goal.
The Whitecaps will be the heavy favorites in the matchup, given Thomas Müller’s stellar start of seven goals and three assists, and the reintegration of Ryan Gauld. They also boast USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year candidate Yohei Takaoka.
They are also expected to get MLS Defender of the Year finalist Tristan Blackmon back for game two. Dallas, meanwhile, will welcome back their top choice front two of Petar Musa, who scored 17 regular-season goals, and Logan Farrington.
On paper, the series should be a sweep for Vancouver, but Dallas has enough to steal a game—or even cause an upset.
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps Advances in Three Games