MLS Cup Playoffs: Who’s In, Prospective Playoff Matches and Qualification Scenarios
The 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are fast approaching. Several teams secured their spots in the postseason bracket on Matchday 38, with only two of the initial 18 available slots open heading into the final weeks of the season.
On Sunday night, the San Jose Earthquakes’ 4–1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps helped clinch a playoff spot for both Austin FC and the Portland Timbers, each on 44 points.
Yet, several teams, such as the Houston Dynamo and Earthquakes, took significant hits to their hopes of advancing past the final day of the regular season on Oct. 18.
Here’s where things stand as Decision Day draws closer.
MLS Western Conference Playoff Race
The two remaining playoff spots in the Western Conference are up for grabs, with FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake, the Colorado Rapids and Earthquakes all in contention.
FC Dallas: 8th
- Current Points: 41
- Games Remaining: 2
Dallas are the front-runner in the Western Conference playoff race, sitting on 41 points with two games remaining against LA Galaxy and Vancouver. Led by Petar Musa, they could finish with 47 points, which could put them as high as sixth place in the conference.
In reality, though, they likely need only one more win to secure a playoff berth, and that could come as soon as next Saturday when they face the struggling Galaxy.
Real Salt Lake: 9th
- Current Points: 40
- Games Remaining: 2
Real Salt Lake have two matches remaining against the Seattle Sounders and St. Louis CITY SC, which could see their total rise no higher than 46.
Playing without key midfielder Diego Luna next weekend against Seattle, Salt Lake could clinch a playoff spot with a win. If not, securing a result against a struggling St. Louis side on the final day could be enough.
Colorado Rapids: 10th
- Current Points: 40
- Games Remaining: 1
The Colorado Rapids made big moves in the summer transfer window, bringing in Paxten Aaronson as a replacement for Đorđe Mihailović. Still, their playoff hopes hinge on Decision Day against LAFC.
They could potentially qualify with a draw against LAFC should Real Salt Lake lose both remaining matches, but would need a win to surpass FC Dallas, even if the Texas side drops both of its two remaining games.
It’s not impossible for the Rapids, but they will need some things to go their way.
San Jose Earthquakes: 11th
- Current Points: 38
- Games Remaining: 1
San Jose suffered a crushing loss to Vancouver on Sunday, and it could have nearly cancelled any hopes of making the postseason, but they’re not mathematically eliminated just yet. Should they defeat Austin FC on Oct. 18 and see at least one of Colorado, Salt Lake and Dallas lose each of their remaining matches, they could sneak into the Wild Card game.
If the MLS Cup Playoffs Started Today: Western Conference
Home Team
Away Team
(1) San Diego FC*
Wild Card Winner
(2) Vancouver Whitecaps*
(7) Portland Timbers*
(3) Minnesota United*
(6) Austin FC*
(4) LAFC*
(5) Seattle Sounders*
(8) FC Dallas
(9) Real Salt Lake
*Clinched Playoffs
MLS Eastern Conference Playoff Picture
The MLS Eastern Conference playoff spots have been locked in, though the final few matches will determine final seeding. However, the Philadelphia Union have locked up the top spot and will take on the winner of the Wild Card match in the first-round best-of-three series.
FC Cincinnati has also clinched a top-four spot, but will look to secure the second seed when they face CF Montréal on Decision Day. Meanwhile, Inter Miami have two matches remaining and could rise as high as second.
If the MLS Cup Playoffs Started Today: Eastern Conference
Home Team
Away Team
(1) Philadelphia Union*
Wild Card Winner
(2) FC Cincinnati*
(7) Orlando City*
(3) Inter Miami*
(6) Nashville SC*
(4) Charlotte FC*
(5) New York City FC*
(8) Chicago Fire*
(9) Columbus Crew*
*Clinched Playoffs