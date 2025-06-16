MLS Goals of the Week: Dreyer's Deep Drive, Zaha's Volley and More
After Matchday 18 was a quieter week to the MLS regular season, the schedule was back in full force for Matchday 19, bringing every element of excitement even with several players representing their nations at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
With a matchday slate spread across four days, it was one of the easier weekends for fans to take in multiple MLS games, and the players did not disappoint. From long range looping strikes to nifty dribbles, it was a week of stellar goals in MLS.
Although there were many standout moments from across the league, these five goals stood out among the rest in the weekly Sports Illustrated MLS Goals of the Week.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
5. Bueno's Blast for Distance
The Philadelphia Union came out as 2–1 victors against Charlotte FC this weekend. As much as the late winning goal from Markus Anderson authored a great moment, this strike from Jesús Bueno stands among the best shots of the matchday.
4. Surridge's Silky Dribbles for Nashville SC
Sam Surridge has been enjoying a stellar season in 2025 and that continued this weekend as he scored his 12th goal of the season. Keeping the ball close to his feet, Surridge fired home to give Nashville SC their eventual 2–1 win over Chicago Fire FC.
3. Zaha's First Touch Volley for Charlotte FC
Wilfried Zaha has been in fine form lately for Charlotte FC grabbing his fourth goal contribution in as many games with a sharp first-touch volley to score for The Crown in their eventual 2–1 loss to the Philadelphia Union.
2. Acosta Channels His Inner Messi
Luciano Acosta has been a standout player in MLS and has faced off against Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi on several occasions since 2023. Yet, this weekend, it was Acosta dancing through defenders as a diminutive Argentine in FC Dallas's 4–2 win over Sporting Kansas City.
1. Dreyer Drives One From Deep
Anders Dreyer has already proven himself as one of the most valuable players in MLS this season, but his eighth goal of 2025 caught everybody off guard as he scored from halfway in San Diego FC's 4–2 win over Minnesota United.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article