MLS Goals of the Week: Lozano’s Laser, Schweinitz’s Moment and More
After two weeks off for Leagues Cup competition, the 2025 Major League Soccer season got back underway this weekend bringing some brilliant strikes with it.
While Orlando City SC dismantled a Lionel Messi-lacking Inter Miami, the weekend also saw some stunning results across the country—new start players making quick impacts, and breathtaking goals securing valuable points.
If you missed any of the action, here are the best goals from Matchday 28 of the MLS regular season.
Honorable Mention: Tommy Schweinitz
We’ll start of with an honorable mention to Tommy Schweinitz, who opened Minnesota United’s day with a goal and slick finish against Colorado Rapids goalkeeper, Zack Steffen
5. Bright’s Shining Moment for Inter Miami
It was a weekend to forget for Inter Miami, but Yannick Bright provided the best moment. His first-touch volley from the top of the box to draw the match level at 1–1 before things went wrong.
4. Tiki-Taka Indiana for the Philadelphia Union
The Philadelphia Union would have hoped for more than a 1–1 draw against Toronto FC this weekend, but the opening goal from Indiana Vassilev will be one that head coach Bradley Carnell will have dreams about for a while.
3. Brian White’s Deft Touch for Vancouver Whitecaps
Brian White scored the 100th goal of his MLS career in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 2–1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. The controlling touch to send the defenders crawling the other direction was something special.
2. Wilfried Zaha’s Volley for the Charlotte FC Win
Wilfried Zaha has been inconsistent with Charlotte FC since joining on loan from Galatasaray, but his first-time volley to beat Roman Celentano secured all three points for The Crown against FC Cincinnati.
1. Lozano Launches From Distance for San Diego FC
Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has been enjoying a stellar debut season with San Diego FC and scored his best goal so far in their latest 2–0 win over Sporting Kansas City. The stunning strike from distance is one thing, but the tackle to win the ball back in the lead-up makes it even more impressive.