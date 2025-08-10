‘Dig in’—USMNT’s Mihailovic Kickstarts New Era in Toronto FC Debut
The Djordje Mihailovic era is underway at Toronto FC.
Less than two months after getting out of expensive deals with maligned Designated Players Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC splashed up to $9 million on an intra-league transfer, adding the USMNT midfielder from the Colorado Rapids.
To some, it was an extreme fee for the MLS star who also previously played for TFC’s rival, CF Montréal. Yet for the club, it was a needed move to bring in a proven contributor, and a midfield piece to build around.
The era began on Saturday, with Mihailovic donning the No. 10 shirt for the first time in a 1–1 draw against the MLS Supporters’ Shield leading Philadelphia Union, securing a point and providing a glimpse into the potential future.
“He was really good. I thought early on, he provided some through-passes that really could have turned into things and he is very quick to recognize where there’s a window to play something in,” head coach Robin Fraser said after the game.
“He’s very capable of finding windows very quickly and executing balls at the right passes at the right weight and that sort of thing and I thought it was really good for us.”
While the Reds conceded early, Mihailovic showed his skillsets in the opening minutes. The 26-year-old swiftly turned in possession, and sent several first-half through balls to striker Ola Brynhildsen, who continued to struggle for further attacking opportunities.
Later on, Mihailovic charged down the left wing himself, only to be stopped by a sliding tackle from Philadelphia’s Jakob Glesnes. However, his influence was evident, and something TFC has not had in a long time.
“We had to dig in and fight today, and we see that Djordje is also a fighter, and he ran and defended and really worked hard,” added Fraser.
He was also involved on Toronto’s goal, picking up a secondary MLS assist on the play, after spreading the ball to Malik Henry, who found Deandre Kerr on a cross. That moment highlighted a night which saw Mihailovic have seven passes into the final third and four chances created.
Although TFC have secured results against some of the top teams in MLS prior to Mihailovic, none have come with a sense of permanence and growth that the team showcased against the Union.
Instead, those previous performances, such as draws against Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, have come in gritty games, while often being thoroughly outplayed, which wasn’t the case on Saturday.
“Tonight it wasn’t just battling and fighting,” Fraser added. “We found quality with the ball, created several good chances, and competed well in what is a very tough building.”
Ready for More
Toronto FC had no hesitation in spending significant money to bring in Mihailovic. Although the astronomical fee ranks among the highest of MLS Cash-for-Player transfers, he could just be worth it.
Yet, his experience in Montreal during his time in the league has allowed him to see what Toronto can be as a club and a city, even if the best years from 2016 to 2019 fade into the past.
“When I hear Toronto FC, all I think about is the treble, trophies, the MVP players before me, and you think of just a massive club,” Mihailovic said the day before his debut. “That was how it was when I first came into the league, and that thought alone drew me immediately.
"When I heard this idea... I quickly tried to grab it. The thought of playing here, helping the team for how many years I’m here for, and to be a part of that history and to help get Toronto back to the top of the league.”
While the club will still need to further invest in the roster, Mihailovic made a lot of sense, especially when considering the last time they added a 26-year-old USMNT midfielder, it was Michael Bradley in 2014, and that launched the club’s best years.
Yet, as exciting as Mihailovic can be, the faults within the team, and especially the attack, were more than apparent in the draw against the Union, and a stark reminder that the signing is for the future, instead of trying to close the 14-point gap between them and the final MLS Cup Playoff spot.
“Everybody talks about winning, everybody talks about making playoffs, but I could truly sense the truth behind them explaining their project of getting back to the top of the league,” added Mihailovic. “I trust them.”