MLS Goals of the Week: Marco Pasalic, DeAndre Kerr and More
Each week of the 2025 MLS season brings some stellar goals, and Matchday 5 was no different.
Despite nearly 100 players absent while playing with their national teams, MLS stars continued to shine with some highlight reel strikes, while some young stars also made the most of an increased opportunity.
Here are the top five goals from the 14-mtch MLS slate on Matchday 5. If you missed Matchday 4's selection, check those out too.
5. Daniel Rios smashes home on the run for Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC dropped points for the first time this season in a 3–1 loss to the Chicago Fire, but MLS veteran striker Daniel Rios' made a nice run to get on a through ball and smashed his shot into the upper corner at the near post for a tying goal at that point in the match.
4. David Martinez's thunderstrike for LAFC
LAFC teenager David Martinez might still be feeling his leg shaking after putting that much power on his goal in a 2–0 win over Sporting Kansas City, as he became the youngest player in MLS history to produce a goal contribution in five consecutive road matches.
3. Bronico gets on his bronco for Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC have thrived as a counter-attacking team this season and had lots of attacking fun in a 4–1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, headlined by Brandt Bronico's chip over the goalkeeper and calm composure to slide the ball into the empty net.
2. Kerr heads home for Toronto FC from distance
It's not been a good season for Toronto FC and they picked up another loss, falling 2–1 to the New York Red Bulls this weekend at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Yet, Canadian striker DeAndre Kerr scored an outstanding goal for his second of the season, heading home a pinpoint cross with force, beating the goalkeeper from distance.
1. Marco Pasalic curls home for Orlando City SC
Marco Pašalić has been in good form for Orlando City SC since signing with the club in the offseason and scored a perfectly placed long shot for his fourth goal of the season on Matchday 5. While they've yet to show much consistency with results, Orlando have scored an MLS-leading 13 goals this season, with five having contributions from the Croatian.