MLS Goals of the Week: Lionel Messi, Chicho Arango and More
The 2025 Major League Soccer season continues to provide stellar goals across the league from the biggest superstars taking the field.
Inter Miami and Lionel Messi's return stole headlines on Sunday in a rematch against Atlanta United, the team that eliminated them from the previous postseason. Elsewhere across the league, goals from LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, New York City FC and more continue to showcase the talent playing in North America.
Here are the top five goals from MLS during Matchday 4.
5. Christian Ramirez Scores First MLS Goal for LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy have struggled out of the gate in their MLS Cup defending campaign, but Christian Ramirez came to the rescue against Portland to earn their first point of the season. Ramirez tracked a threatening ball played over the top by Mathias Jorgensen taking it under control with a simple touch off his chest. His next touch was with his right foot as he beat James Pantemis at his near post.
4. Tani Oluwaseyi Finishes Elite Minnesota United Counter Attack
Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi's finish might've been rather simple, but it's more about the entire attacking action from the team. Five quick passing combinations and a cross from Bongokuhle Hlongwane set up Oluwaseyi for his first goal of a thrilling 3-3 affair.
Oluwaseyi remained composed, beat an oncoming John Pulskamp to cap off a brilliant, sweeping attacking action from Minnesota. They'll be disappointed to cough up a three goal lead, but their movement in attack remains a positive takeaway from the game.
3. Alonso Martinez's Winner for NYCFC
New York City FC defeated New England Revolution for their second win of the season thanks to an outrageous volley from Alonso Martinez. After some intricate play inside the box and a strong save from Aljaz Ivacic, the ball fell perfectly to Martinez. He sized up the ball, remained composed and rifled the ball into the goal for the winner.
It doesn't get much better than that when it comes to scoring a winner.
2. Chicho Arango Scores Banger From a Corner
San Jose might've cooled off a bit after a hot start to the season, but Chicho Arango's goal is going to make it into a season highlight reel at the end of the year. Cristian Espinoza played an out-swinging cross in from a corner in first half stoppage time.
Arango lost his man and floated toward the penalty spot in the box. Just as the ball was about to land, Arango fired a right-footed volley falling down into the Colorado net. The technique just edges Alonso Martinez's strike for NYCFC.
1. Lionel Messi Returns in Stellar Fashion
Lionel Messi reminded those in attendance and everyone watching why he's the special player he is with arguably his best goal of his Inter Miami career. Atlanta United did themselves no favors playing themselves into trouble before Messi sensed blood in the water and took the ball off Bartosz Slisz.
Then, with the deftest of touches, he sat down one defender before chipping an onrushing Brad Guzan. The goal leveled the score before Fafa Picault won it with a header late in the second half. Revenge for last year's playoff exit exacted.