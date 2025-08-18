MLS Goals of the Week: Messi, Evander and More From Matchday 29
Major League Soccer Matchday 29 brought plenty of highlight moments from across the league, with outstanding goals acting as exclamation points to a tense week for several clubs.
Lionel Messi returned to the pitch, Son Heung-min picked up his first assist, and Thomas Müller made his MLS debut. At the same time, veterans like Evander and Kevin Kelsy had revenge-like performances against their former clubs.
But which goals stood out among the rest? Here are the best five from Matchday 29.
5. Delgado’s Perfect Hit from Son’s Setup
Mark Delgado has had a stellar MLS career, but his opening strike against the New England Revolution will stand out among his highlights, as he perfectly placed a shot to beat USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner after Son Heung-min won the ball back for the visitors.
4. Tennessee Tiki Taka for Nashville SC
Nashville SC and New York City FC may have had to deal with a significant weather delay, but the opening goal from Nashville stood out as one of the best buildups of the weekend and was smartly slotted home by Jacob Shaffelburg.
3. Miranchuk’s Moment for Atlanta United
Alexey Miranchuk and Atlanta United have not had a great season and the 3–1 loss to the Colorado Rapids doesn't change that. Still, the strike to beat Zack Steffen from outside the box was one of the better goals from this weekend’s slate.
2. Messi’s Left-Footed Curler for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi had a highlight-filled 45 minutes for Inter Miami in a 3–1 win over the LA Galaxy, including a perfectly placed curling strike off his left foot for his 19th goal of the season. The strike also put him into the lead for the MLS Golden Boot. A more than positive return from injury for the Argentine legend.
1. Evander’s Sweet Revenge vs. Portland
Evander did not leave the Portland Timbers on the best of terms ahead of the 2025 MLS season, and the Timbers Army supporters let him know that in his return with FC Cincinnati. In response, he scored this laser in a 3–2 win.