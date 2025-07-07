MLS Goals of the Week: Messi Recreates Iconic Moment, Biel Shows Class and More
With all MLS teams back from the FIFA Club World Cup and several players returning from international duty at the Concacaf Gold Cup, the dog days of summer are in full swing for MLS and its 30 clubs.
Yet, that didn't detract from the quality showcased this weekend, with Lionel Messi turning back the clock for Inter Miami CF in Montréal and Hany Mukhtar offering some iconic moments for Nashville SC fans amid another standout week.
With Matchday 22 of the MLS regular season in the rearview, here are five goals that stand out.
5. Hany Mukhtar's Late Heroics in Nashville
It takes a lot for a penalty kick to crack the Goals of the Week, but Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar does just that with a thunderstrike in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. He beats Andre Blake and gives Nashville a 1–0 win over the Philadelphia Union, sending GEODIS Park into utter bedlam.
4. Slick Through Balls for Columbus Crew SC
Columbus Crew SC may have seen their three-game win streak come to an end in their draw with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, but the buildup to their opening goal was something special. Jacen Russell-Rowe did well to find Ibrahim Aliyu sneaking through the defense, before Diego Rossi finished off the play with his 10th goal of the campaign.
3. Biel's Pure Class for Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC let a 2–0 lead slip against Orlando City SC this weekend, but Pep Biel put together one of the goals of the week, curling his foot around the ball to guide it past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and into the side netting. The setup was great, but the finish was pure class.
2. Diogo Gonçalves Curls One for Real Salt Lake
Diogo Gonçalves may not be having the season he would have hoped for with Real Salt Lake, but he scored a stunning curling finish in a win over St. Louis CITY SC this weekend, and honored his former Portugal U21 teammate Diogo Jota with the celebration.
1. Ankara Messi for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi might have just turned 38 years old, but he turned back the clock to the skills he showed as a 19-year-old with FC Barcelona, dribbling nearly half the length of the pitch and dropping several defenders before scoring the second of two goals. The brace was his third in a row, too, and he became the first MLS player to achieve that feat since Thierry Henry with the New York Red Bulls in 2012.