MLS Goals of the Week: Son, Rodriguez and More From Matchday 30
The 2025 Major League Soccer season hit Matchday 30 as the MLS Cup Playoffs creep closer. To no surprise given the transfer window, the superstars were out in full force providing some stellar goals.
Son Heung-min netted his first goal with LAFC from a skillful free kick, Baltasar Rodríguez struck a ball near perfectly, and several others found highlight reel moments as well.
While Thomas Müller’s first Vancouver Whitecaps FC goal was a 104th-minute winner, a penalty wasn’t good enough to crack the list. Here are Sports Illustrated’s top five goals from the latest round of action in MLS.
5. Löwen’s Leaping Header for St. Louis CITY SC
St. Louis CITY SC made the most of their chances in a controversial 3–2 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and the early header from Eduard Löwen got things started at BC Place. With a well-timed run, and powerful header, he made the most of the curling cross into the box.
4. Wolff With the Chip for Austin FC
Austin FC didn’t get the result they wanted in a 3–2 loss to CF Montréal, but American midfielder Owen Wolff scored for a second straight game and finished with a perfect little chip past Thomas Gillier for his fourth of the season.
3. Hany Mukhtar’s Volley for Nashville SC
Hany Mukhtar has been one of the most entertaining players in MLS for several seasons. He brought out his skills for this finish and a brace in a 5–1 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday night. He’s up to 14 goals this season.
2. Son Heung-min’s Curling Effort
Son Heung-min continues to improve for LAFC scoring his first MLS goal in a 1–1 draw against FC Dallas. “Hang it in the Louvre,” said his teammate, Nkosi Tafari, after the match, before adding that the goal was “like magic,” landing in the top corner.
1. Baltasar Rodríguez’s Blast for Inter Miami
Find a better goal than Baltasar Rodríguez's in the world this weekend—we’ll wait. Despite not getting many minutes for Inter Miami this season, the 22-year-old caught the ball perfectly and smashed home from distance for the 1–1 draw against D.C. United.