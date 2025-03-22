Evander Edges Closer to Messi: MLS Headline Transfers Thriving for FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United, LA Galaxy
It took a while, but the stars finally arrived for Atlanta United, LA Galaxy and FC Cincinnati.
Each club made significant moves through the final stages of the winter transfer window in the leadup to the 2025 MLS season, splashing cash on signings from Europe and taking advantage of the new MLS cash-for-player transfer tool.
It may have taken until Matchday 5, but they’re starting to see the rewards. For the first time, things are paying off with consistent performances, each star delivering at an elite level for their new side.
Evander Creeps Up on Lionel Messi's Goal Contribution Totals
FC Cincinnati made waves around MLS when they sold a disgruntled Luciano Acosta to FC Dallas and used the league’s new cash-for-player tool to bring in Evander, but it’s paid off.
Although the Brazilian playmaker scored in his club debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup, finding his stride in MLS took him a few weeks. On Matchday 5, though, he scored twice for Cincinnati to take a point in a 2–2 draw with Atlanta, as he took on the attacking responsibility without starting striker Kévin Denkey in the lineup.
The two goals bring Evander to 38 goal contributions, 18 goals and 20 assists since the 2024 season began, just one goal contribution behind Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi, who leads MLS attacking players with 39.
Denkey and FC Cincinnati have already looked like a strong team through the start of the MLS season, and they immediately enter MLS Cup contender status should Evander be able to keep up the form he once showed with the Portland Timbers.
Emmanuel Latte Lath’s Historic Hot Start for Atlanta United
Atlanta United have had their struggles this season, but Latte Lath has not been among them. After scoring a brace on his debut against CF Montreal, the Cote d'Ivoire striker has continued to create chances, adding his third goal against Inter Miami CF and a fourth in a 2–2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday.
Despite Atlanta missing eight players to international duty, including a key attacking piece in Miguel Almiron, Latte Lath found the back of the net and stood out throughout the match.
By scoring his fourth goal in five games, he became just the third player in club history to reach that mark, only trailing Josef Martínez’s six goals in 2017 and Ronaldo Cizneros’ six in 2017 as the best starts for strikers.
There’s still lots to figure out for head coach Ronny Deila at the Five Stripes. Still, a strong start to the season was all they could ask for after spending $22 million on Latte Lath, and the former English Championship striker has already delivered with a level of consistency.
LA’s Own Shines for the Galaxy
It wasn’t an emotional play when the LA Galaxy signed Christian Ramirez from the Columbus Crew to replace Dejan Joveljic. Still, it meant something a little more for Ramirez, returning to play in his hometown.
As the Galaxy grappled with adapting to life without the injured and influential Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil, Ramirez continued to figure out how to thrive in Greg Vanney’s system. In the last two weeks, he’s applied those lessons and has become the striker the club imagined he could be.
He scored his first goal for the club in a Concacaf Champions Cup win over Costa Rica’s CS Herediano and added his first MLS goal on Matchday 4 in a 1–1 draw with the Portland Timbers, only to carry that form with another goal in a 2–2 draw against Minnesota United on Matchday 5.
There’s still a lot of work for the Galaxy to establish themselves as a title contender for a second year in a row, but an in-form Ramirez is critical to that, and it’s all looking bright over the last few weeks.
While Matchday 5 of MLS came with over 80 players missing due to international duty, three of the biggest off-season stars still found their form, and carried their clubs to valuable points on Saturday.