Why Does MLS Play During the March International Break, But Not Inter Miami?
MLS doesn’t stop for international breaks, but Inter Miami CF won’t play this weekend.
While FIFA spreads international windows across the calendar, MLS does not usually abide by them, outside of brief stops during the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments.
As international teams, including the USMNT, Canada and Mexico, play this weekend, MLS continues with Matchday 4 and a 14-game slate. However, Inter Miami CF and the New England Revolution get off easy with a bye week.
Why Doesn’t MLS Pause for International Break?
Fixture congestion is an issue around the world with an increase in friendly matches and tournaments, and that’s no different in MLS, where the regular season runs from February to October.
In addition to a 34-game regular season, MLS clubs compete in select competitions, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup, and Canadian Championship.
This year, Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC will also compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Because of its summer schedule, FIFA does not consider MLS a regular competition on par with the top European leagues, which play through the winter. However, MLS is considering a winter move in the coming years.
“We can’t afford it,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said of taking international breaks. “If we have to shut the league down and lose games, it impacts our players. It impacts our partners. It impacts our fans. It impacts everything that MLS has to deliver for all of our stakeholders.”
Why Aren't Inter Miami CF Playing?
28 of 30 MLS clubs will play this weekend. Inter Miami won’t hit the pitch, nor will their Eastern Conference foes, the New England Revolution.
The official reason for their absence from the weekend is their bye week. However, Miami would have also been without superstar Lionel Messi, who was set to represent Argentina before pulling out due to injury.
In addition to Messi, head coach Javier Mascherano’s team would have been without Noah Allen (Greece U21), Benjamin Cremaschi (USA U20), Santiago Morales (USA U18) and Telasco Segovia (Venezuela).
New England have three players gone too, Mamadou Fofana (Mali), Ignatius Ganago (Cameroon) and Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria)
Inter Miami will play their next game on Mar. 29 against the Philadelphia Union.
Which MLS teams are missing the most players?
Over 80 MLS players were selected for international competitions and won’t be available to their clubs this weekend. Atlanta United were hit the hardest, with eight players missing, including Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron and starting center-back Stian Gregersen, who joined Norway.
The Philadelphia Union, currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference, will miss seven players, highlighted by MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo, who joins Israel, while three other teams won’t be able to draw on five players each.
Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT has six MLS players on the roster, while Jesse Marsch’s Canadian squad has eight.